SpartanMag - Recruiting Rap Podcast

SpartanMag publisher Jim Comparoni and SpartanMag recruiting reporter Corey Robinson discuss the latest in Michigan State Football recruiting.

In this 45-minute edition of the Recruiting Rap Podcast, we discuss West Bloomfield RB Donovan Edwards, Everett (Wash.) OL Koli Faaiu, Baton Rouge (La.) safety Javohn Grigsby, East Lansing WR Andrel Anthony, Belleville LB Jamari Budden and more, including Michigan State's recent basketball scholarship offers.