SpartanMag.com publisher Jim Comparoni and SpartanMag.com recruiting reporter Corey Robinson discuss the latest in Michigan State football recruiting, including Belleville linebacker Jamari Buddin; West Bloomfield running back Donovan Edwards; Baton Rouge (La.) safety Jah’von Grigsby; Denton (Texas) linebacker Jordan Eubanks; Jacksonville (Fla.) offensive lineman Michael Myslinski and more. (One hour).

SpartanMag members can access the RECRUITING RAP PODCAST HERE.