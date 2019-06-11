EAST LANSING - SpartanMag.com publisher Jim Comparoni is joined by SpartanMag football recruiting reporter Corey Robinson to talk about Michigan State football recruiting and the growing importance of June in the football recruiting calendar in the latest edition of the SpartanMag RECRUITING RAP PODCAST (77 minutes).

**

In this edition of the Recruiting Rap Podcast, Comparoni and Robinson discuss the latest on recent official and unofficial visitors such as Cincinnati Moeller defensive back Carrington Valentine; Montvale, NJ quarterback Michael Alaimo; Gilbert, Ariz., quarterback Chubba Purdy; Roswell, Ga. running back Elijah Green; New Palestine, Ind., defensive end Kyle King and Catawissa, Pa., linebacker Cal Haladay.

Comparoni and Robinson also look ahead to upcoming official visits from Grandview Heights, Ohio tight end Luke Lachey; Akron linebacker Bangally Kamara; Elyria, Ohio offensive lineman Branson Taylor; Marietta, Ga., wide receivers Ricky White; Mansfield, Ohio cornerback Angelo Grose; Grovetown, Ga., defensive end Simeon Barrow; Hilliard, Ohio defensive end Chris Mayfield; Akron linebacker Devin Hightower; Clayton, Ohio defensive end Jaiden Cameron; Aliquippa, Pa. defensive end Zuriah Fisher and Southfield, Mich., defensive lineman Bryce Austin.