SpartanMag.com

EAST LANSING - In the NBA, Portland is known as Rip City but during this past spring, in terms of hockey, East Lansing become Flip City. During those spring months, beginning in April, second-year Michigan State head coach Danton Cole and his staff picked up four promising additions to the program looking to rebuild its national brand - all by way of the recruiting flip. While there were different reasons for winger Mitchell Mattson de-committing from North Dakota, defensemen Cole and Christian Krygier de-committing from Wisconsin, and forward Adam Goodsir stepping away from a verbal commitment to the University of Denver to come to East Lansing, it seems obvious that Cole, whose team begins the 2018-19 season by hosting Northern Michigan Friday and Saturday night at Munn Ice Arena (tickets), is not willing to just cruise into the rebuilding process. “This kind of helps us jump start a few things. We went short last year,’’ Cole said of a program that lost just three seniors. “At the end of the year, we just had the 24 guys with 26 being about average. So we were able to replace, with Mitch Eliot leaving as well, four guys plus three more puts us at 28, which is not out of line with a lot of the Big Ten schools. So, we were able to do some building and increase the depth, the talent and the competition.’’ By picking up these flips, along with an incoming class that includes highly-regarded goaltender Drew DeRidder, who played 42 games for the U.S. National Team Development Program U-18 team in 2017-18, posting a 2.67 GAA and .899 save percentage; skilled forward Wojciech Stachowiak, who was successful in both the USHL and German Development League; and defenseman Dennis Cesana, who was an Alberta Junior Hockey League MVP finalist, Cole may have accelerated the process of getting MSU’s hockey program back to national prominence sooner rather than later. But in doing so, he wants to make sure the new additions understand what is going to be expected of them when they put on the uniform in both practices and games. “The thing we talk about, and we hit on this early and often with them, is that they should follow the same plan as the rest of the guys, in the sense of trying to get a little bit better everyday and that it’s good to have the difference between goals and outcomes,’’ Cole said. “You might say, I want to do this and I want to do that and be All-Big Ten but those are outcomes. In between is where the work’s got to be done and just make sure that they’re aware that it’s going to be competitive and that they’re going to have to be good every day, and that they’re going to have to get better everyday. And then, at some point, they’re going to start impacting our lineup and the sooner they do the better but they’re going to have to earn it.’’

MATSON: Minnesotan Reneges On North Dakota

Mitchell Mattson, who had nine goals for the Sioux Falls Stampede in the USHL last year, was drafted in the fifth round by the Calgary Flames in 2016.

Mattson, who said he really didn’t need to look elsewhere after rejecting North Dakota’s idea that he spend another year in juniors before enrolling in college, wants to be realistic about his goals and expectations during his first season.

“Things kind of really didn’t pan out the way I wanted them to and I ended up deciding to take a different direction,’’ said Mattson, of Grand Forks, Minn. “Michigan State was one of the first places I visited and when I came here, I loved the coaching staff, what they’re trying to do here with rebuilding the program and it’s an exciting time to be a part of Michigan State hockey. “Stuff happens in the hockey world. Kids are committing younger and younger now and sometimes things change. So, I’m here and I know I have to prove myself. As any new player coming on to a team, you have to earn a spot and that’s always the first thing you have to worry about but as far as goals, after talking with coach, it’s about not looking too far into the future and just focusing on the process, as we’re calling it.’’



KRYGIER & KRYGIER: Novi Twins Stay Home

The Krygier twins encountered academic admission delays with the University of Wisconsin, which opened the door to act quickly with Michigan State.

“Our G.P.A.s were right around a 3.0 so that really wasn’t the issue,’’ Christian Krygier said. “It wasn’t like it (Wisconsin) really wasn’t an option anymore, we still could have went there. We did want to go in this year and stay on track and with Michigan State, and with where this program is going, it was just a great opportunity to succeed. Plus, now, we’re 50 minutes away from home (Novi).’’ The addition of the recruiting flips, along with other incoming freshmen, helps the Spartans upgrade the program’s size, speed and skill. The Krygier twins, who were taken in the 7th round of this year’s NHL Draft, are both 6-foot-2 and weigh more than 190 pounds. Mattson is 6-4, 202. Goodsir is 6-foot, 188. “As a group, the Krygiers and Mattson, and Goodsir and Stachowiak are all bigger players,” Cole said. “The Krygiers play with a good edge and I think bring a certain physicality to us. We weren’t a big team last year and not overly physical and in the Big Ten that’s a tough way to play. And with what we accomplished (last year) a lot of the times it was just on determination and sheer will. So you want to get bigger, you want to get faster and you want to get stronger and I think we have.’’ College hockey recruiting becomes complicated when programs wish to keep unsigned, committed recruits in the junior ranks for an extra year or two (they can play in juniors until they are 20-years-old in leagues such as the USHL or NAHL). Meanwhile, other programs might have an interest in getting them to de-commit so they can sign and enrolling earlier at their college. Recruiting players that are committed elsewhere is becoming more commonplace in college hockey, whereas gentlemen’s agreements reduced in the past. “I think it’s kind of a whole new situation that we’re in and that’s everyone,’’ Cole said. “There’s so many guys that have committed so young now and then you get to a logjam and I think those things are going to happen more and more. It’s just the way it is.” Count Michigan State among the programs that are willing to take a de-commitment. “I don’t think it’s anything that we did,” Cole said. “They were just players that were available and presented with an opportunity. That possibility is going to be out there just because guys feel they’re ready to play college and some of the colleges want them to go back and play (in juniors) a little bit longer.’’ It also indicates that MSU’s staff feels confident in their abilities to bring in players that would have been held back and develop them even if other schools thought they weren’t ready and asked them to either delay their entry into college hockey or were told they could not be promised the playing time they originally expected to receive from those schools. Additionally, it signifies that of all of the other nationally-recognized programs that were available as second choices for these players, that MSU was the school that won out in the end.

GOODSIR: Glad To Be Back

Adam Goodsir had 12 goals for the Tri-City Storm of the USHL last year. He decommitted from the University of Denver to sign with MSU.