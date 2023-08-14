Recruiting Chops: Michigan State's remaining needs and prospects to watch
Believe it or not, it is already midway through August, and that means the college football season is less than two weeks away. High school football started in some states this week and will get underway in even more states over the next two weeks as well.
With it being a dead period, it's been a very quiet last few weeks on the recruiting trail for Michigan State and many other programs. Prospects are putting their recruitments on the back burner and beginning to focus on their upcoming seasons, especially seniors looking to finish their careers with a state championship.
That being said, over the last few days, Spartans Illustrated did some digging to find out the latest rumors and murmurs from the recruiting trail. Below, we take a look at Michigan State's key position of needs left in the 2024 recruiting cycle, prospects to watch over the next few weeks and months, new offers and more.
What are Michigan State's remaining positions of need in the 2024 recruiting cycle heading into this fall?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news