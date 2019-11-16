ANN ARBOR - Michigan State surrendered 384 yards through the air to Michigan, marking the second consecutive week that the Spartan pass defense has given up more than 360 yards through the air.

Last week, Indiana threw for 369 yards, thanks to a pair of big plays which accounted for more than 130 of that count.

Michigan didn’t need many deep shots to roll up big numbers through the air. The Wolverines carved up MSU’s zone defense with chunk play after chunk play, which was key in helping Michigan go 8-of-13 on third down.

Michigan State came into the season proud of last year’s unit, which ranked No. 10 in the nation in total defense. The Spartans had a goal of becoming one of the best, if not the best, Michigan State defense of all time. But they have fallen far short of that objective.

“It’s little, small things that we have to execute if we want to be the best defense, and we’re not,” said senior defensive lineman and captain Raequan Williams. “We’re just not.”

Michigan riddled the Spartans with bubble screens and RPO passes to the perimeter. When the Wolverines weren’t going wide, they hit the occasional sit-down route over the middle. Michigan State never had an answer.

“I don’t think they were doing anything that was too difficult to stop, I think we just have to make tackles when they’re meant to make and we didn’t. And you can see they blew it open on us.”