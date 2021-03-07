SpartanMag - Ready to Dance? Langford's late dagger lifts Michigan State past Michigan

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State has been clinging to NCAA Tournament life for more than a couple of weeks during recent games, but now the Spartans are alive, well and surging.

Michigan State used 21 points from Rocket Watts and 18 from Aaron Henry in beating No. 2 Michigan, 70-64 on Sunday at Breslin Center, with head coach Tom Izzo wiping away tears as the final seconds counted down.

Michigan State finishes the regular season 15-11 and 9-11 in the Big Ten. The Spartans have wins over No. 2 Michigan, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Illinois in the past 13 days.

The string of signature wins bolster a resumé that surely should enable the Spartans to extend its streak of consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances to 23 - the fourth longest in college basketball history.

“You’re damn right it matters," Izzo said.

The Spartans have won five of their last seven in a span of 16 days.

“I bet I never go through that again in my career," Izzo said.

Senior wing Joshua Langford delivered a 3-point dagger from the right wing to give Michigan State a 64-59 lead with :44 seconds left, causing Izzo raise two fists in the air and lower his chin with satisfaction.

“I was standing right next to him and I told him to shoot it before he caught it,” Izzo recalled. “He went straight up and straight down and it was as picture perfect as you can get.”

Michigan punched back with a late 3-pointer by Franz Wagner and a lay-up by point guard Mike Smith, but Gabe Brown went 4-for-4 from the foul line in the last :36 seconds, and Henry was 2-for-2 at the stripe with :11 left to secure victory, and a wild celebration in the locker room.

The Wolverines (19-3, 14-3) closed the regular season getting routed at home by the Fighting Illini, beating Michigan State handily to clinch the Big Ten title and losing the rematch three days later.

And, Michigan might have lost more than that.

Senior guard Eli Brooks hurt his left ankle early in the game at the Breslin Center and did not return in what potentially could be a problem going into the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments. Coach Juwan Howard did not have an update on Brooks after the game.

“We come here complacent, get blasted," said Michigan senior Isaiah Livers. “That’s just how it works in college basketball. They were ready to play today and we weren’t.”

Joey Hauser scored nine of his 11 points off the bench in the first half as Michigan State led 30-26 at the break.

The Spartans pulled away and were ahead 55-44 with 5:58 remaining.

“You have to be ready to play from start to finish, versus a team that," Howard said. “You won convincingly in your building, and now you play in their building. A team like that, one of the things that they pride themselves on is physicality."

ROCKET'S RETURN

Watts had one of the best games three days after he was benched for much of the second half at Michigan after not diving onto the floor for a loose ball.

“I was real mad at myself, not at the coaches," Watts said. “I know I could’ve played better and harder at Michigan."

Watts said his mother attended a game for the first time in his two seasons.

“She’s not really into basketball and sports," said Watts, adding his mother calls him after every game.

Izzo embraced Watts after the game and saw tears in his eyes, an emotional reaction to having his mother in the stands.

“That was pretty cool," Izzo said.

NOT BITING

Illinois (20-6, 16-4) made a case Saturday after beating No. 7 Ohio State that it deserved to be recognized as Big Ten champions after winning two more conference games than the Wolverines, who played 17 of 20 games because of a COVID-19 pause, and beat them 76-53 on March 2.

“I don’t get into that stuff," Howard said. “You’re not going to get any sound bites from me."

TIP-INS

Michigan: Brooks had a protective boot on his left leg as he watched the second half. If he is out for an extended period of time, that could hurt the team's hopes in the NCAA Tournament. Brooks ranks fourth on the team with eight-plus points per game, averages nearly three assists a game and has started 51 games over two seasons.

Michigan State: The NCAA Tournament will likely include the Spartans, whose spot in college basketball's showcase was in doubt last month when they lost four straight and were reeling from a COVID-19 outbreak.

“I’m not politicking for anything," Izzo said. “We did about everything we could do."

UP NEXT

The Big Ten Tournament begins Wednesday in Indianapolis, where first-seeded Michigan may meet Michigan State for a third time.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report).