Reaction: Michigan State vs Western season opener moved to Friday

Michigan State also beat Western Michigan in Kalamazoo on a Friday night to start the 2015 season.

This marks the eighth time in the past 12 years that Michigan State will open the season with a Friday night game in East Lansing. It will be the first Friday night season opener for third-year head coach Mel Tucker. It will mark the 10th time since 2011 that Michigan State will open on a Friday night.

A kickoff time and the TV network broadcasting the game will be announced at a later date.

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State’s 2022 football season and home opener against Western Michigan has been moved up a day to Friday, Sept. 2 in Spartan Stadium, the Big Ten Conference announced on Wednesday.

Bravo. The Friday night season opening games have been a well-received success with Michigan State fans. And I certainly enjoy getting the football season started a day earlier, and then having time to enjoy a full Labor Day Weekend - which was the original intent of the series.

Moving the season-opener to Friday night was one of many outside-the-box ideas of former Michigan State athletics director Mark Hollis, and it turned out to be a simple but brilliant innovation and quickly became part of recent Spartan football traditions.

Hollis reasoned that many Michigan State fans value the ability to make one last trip to cottage or vacation spots during Labor Day weekend, and this bit into MSU’s ability to fill seats at Spartan Stadium on a Labor Day Saturday against a mid-major opponent. Moving the game to Friday added nightime flair to the event and enabled fans to still have a Saturday-through-Monday holiday weekend. It was good for game attendance, and good for the state’s tourism industry, and it doesn’t hurt in-state high school football attendance because high school games are played on Thursday night during Labor Day Weekend.

So playing the season opener a Friday night is a win, win, win, win … but the television networks get the final vote.

The Big Ten, with its fussy but lucrative television contracts, interrupted the tradition in 2017 (forcing Michigan State to play host to Bowling Green on a Saturday to fill Big Ten Network broadcast inventory).

Mid-major opponents on the schedule do not create hot ticket intrigue. But the season opener carries interest, regardless of the opponent, as it is the first time to see the new edition of the Spartans in person, and some player-personnel questions begin to get answered on opening night. So if a mid-major opponent has to be on the schedule, it might as well be played in the season opener, and might as well be held on a Friday night.

It makes so much sense from a football, entertainment and Michigan lifestyle point of view, that it seems like a miracle that larger entities aren’t messing it up for us on a regular basis.

Last year’s trip to Northwestern was a success because, well, it included a trip to Chicago. It turned into the premiere of the Kenneth Walker III show. In this case, his impact meant more, coming against a Big Ten opponent, than it would have against a MAC team. However, this delayed MSU’s mid-major games to week two (vs Youngstown State) and week five (vs. Western Kentucky), which dulled the home slate a bit. Thankfully for Michigan State fans, those games were dressed up by the Spartans’ unbeaten record at the time.

So the Friday series has worked out extremely well as part of the home season ticket package in recent years, and last year’s game against Northwestern turned out to be a success for Michigan State fans (largely because the Spartans won). But if Michigan State had lost to Northwestern, the home opener the following week against Youngstown State would have been a damp rag.

As for Western Michigan, the Broncos will be a difficult, credible opponent for the Spartans. Western Michigan is coming off an 8-5 season, which included a 52-24 victory over Nevada in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit.

Western Michigan upset Pittsburgh last year on the road, defeating the Panthers, 44-41, on Sept. 18.

Western Michigan lost it season opener last year at Michigan, 47-14.

Western Michigan returns third-team All-MAC quarterback Kaleb Eleby (6-1, 210, Maryland Heights, Mo.). He completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,277 yards last year with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Western Michigan ranked No. 12 in the nation in total offense (466.4 yards per game).

From a human interest standpoint, the season opener holds a fascinating storyline in that the father of Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne, Jeff Thorne, was hired to become offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Western Michigan on Jan. 28.

Jeff Thorne was head coach at North Central College, a Division III program in Naperville, Ill. He led North Central to the 2019 Division III National Championship and the 2021 National Championship Game.

Thorne and Western Michigan head coach Tim Lester have had a football relationship for three decades. Lester and Thorne worked together on John Thorne’s staff at North Central College when John Thorne, Payton’s grandfather, was head coach. John Thorne was Lester’s head coach at Wheaton (Ill.) Warrenville South High School.

Payton Thorne was originally committed to play for Lester at Western Michigan before de-committing and signing with the Spartans.

Payton Thorne’s top receiver, Jayden Reed, played his freshman year for Lester at Western Michigan before transferring to Michigan State.