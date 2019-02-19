EAST LANSING - Sunday night, Tom Izzo had to re-think and re-shape how he and his team would approach the remainder of the season.

He met with staff members late into the evening, after news came that Nick Ward was out indefinitely with a fractured hand.

They formed a plan. It’s the only plan that has a chance to work.

He called a team meeting for 7:30 a.m. on Monday and the re-think gave way to a reboot.

The assignment is simple: Everyone has to do everything better than they’ve ever done it before.

Well, maybe not everything.

Izzo whittled it down to two or three or four things per player. He combined it with some U.P. math and yielded calculations by which the remaining Spartan players could make up for the loss of the second of the team’s three preseason superstars.

With Ward out for three to six weeks, the Spartans might regain a good version of him in time for the NCAA Tournament and a potential run to the Sweet 16 and beyond.

Or they might not.

Michigan State might have to journey forward with Ward joining Joshua Langford on the sidelines for the remainder of the season.

Izzo is preparing the team for any and all eventualities. Hence the reboot.

Izzo has convinced himself that this mission will be fun, like a child enjoying the need for flashlights and candles during a power outage. He has no other choice. Embrace the task and give it Hell.

The last time Izzo called a meeting to discuss a major injury, there were tears throughout the room when players learned that Langford wouldn’t return this season from a stress reaction to his ankle.

Two weeks after that meeting, Izzo believed that most of the team was stuck in an emotional malaise as a result of losing Langford. It effected play, and might have had a hand in a couple of losses.

This time, Izzo made sure there would be no tears. He wanted the opposite.

He gave the players a vision of what they could become within four weeks, within three weeks, within one week - starting now. He gave them marching orders, and everyone left the meeting with optimism.



His plan might not work. This team might falter. But it was the only course to take, and Izzo is into it, full-bore.

“Hopefully if things go well for Nick, we’ll get him back at the end,” Izzo told media on Monday. “And it’s going to be in a state of survival between now and then. And that’s good for me. I’m looking forward to that fight.”

Michigan State has five regular season games remaining. If the Spartans win four , they will clinch a share of the Big Ten title. Two of the games are against Michigan, which beat Michigan State twice last year.

The Spartans are suddenly the most desperate, insecure, unpredictable but potentially dangerous 21-5 team you've ever seen.

Desperate times, desperate measures. In this case, the declaration of Izzo martial law.