RCS Indianapolis: Intel from Michigan State QB and RB targets

Nathan Bernhard was a standout performer on Sunday.
Nathan Bernhard was a standout performer on Sunday. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Brendan Moore • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
@bmoorecfb

The Rivals Camp Series had its final stop of 2024, as several prospects competed in Indianapolis on Sunday. Some of the top players in the Midwest were in attendance, including several Michigan State targets.

Spartans Illustrated was able to catch up with some campers to discuss their recruiting process as it relates to Michigan State.

Below is intel on a few Michigan State targets at the quarterback and running back positions.

2026 four-star PRO QB Nathan Bernhard

One of the most physically-gifted quarterbacks at the camp was class of 2026 four-star Nathan Bernhard. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Bernhard has six total offers, including one from Michigan State.

The Spartans are among the schools that are recruiting Bernhard the hardest, alongside Iowa State and Indiana, according to Rivals’ Greg Smith.

