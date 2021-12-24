RBs coach Peagler leaving MSU for Florida: What it Means

East Lansing, Mich. - Mel Tucker’s out-of-season workload just got a little heavier.

Michigan State running backs coach William Peagler will be leaving the Spartan staff in order to take the tight ends job at the University of Florida, the Gators announced on Friday.

Peagler will stay on as running backs coach for Michigan State’s Peach Bowl game against Pittsburgh on Dec. 30, and then join the Florida staff.

Peagler’s departure, in addition to cornerbacks coach Travares Tillman departure for Georgia Tech earlier this month, leaves Tucker with two staff positions to fill.

Peagler was on Tucker’s staff for two years at Michigan State. He was a key figure in evaluating and recruiting Kenneth Walker III to Michigan State out of the transfer portal last winter. Peagler helped coach Walker to the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s best running back and the Walter Camp Award as the nation’s most outstanding player. Walker rushed for 1,636 yards and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Peagler will be reuniting with newly-hired Florida head coach Billy Napier. Peagler was director of player personnel and quality control coordinator for Napier at the University of Louisiana in 2018.

Peagler, a native of South Carolina and a Clemson graduate, will be returning to the South for the next step in his career, but said he thoroughly enjoyed his time in East Lansing.

“Michigan State is a special place with special people,” Peagler said. “Could not be more appreciative of Coach Tucker, the staff, and especially the players.”

With Tillman gone, safeties coach Harlon Barnett has taken over as defensive backs coach. Tucker will assist Barnett in coaching the defensive backfield, similar to the way Mark Dantonio assisted Barnett in that role at Michigan State from 2007 to 2017.

Sources indicate that Tucker will fill the assistant coach opening on the defensive side of the ball with a defensive ends coach who would complement defensive line coach Ron Burton by placing extra time and emphasis on edge pass rushing skill development.