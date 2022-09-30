East Lansing, Mich. — After back-to-back disappointing losses to Washington and Minnesota, Michigan State will look to rebound Saturday against Maryland in College Park. Head coach Mel Tucker previewed the vital matchup and interviewed safety Kendell Brooks on his weekly radio show.

Brooks has been a pleasant surprise in a season that hasn't gone to plan so far. He had 18 tackles against Minnesota last weekend, the most by a Spartan in a single game since former captain Eric Smith recorded 19 against Notre Dame in 2004.

“To have 18 tackles in a game is a lot,” Tucker said. “I mean, that’s an honest day’s work right there.”

Brooks knows all about hard work, hailing from the countryside of Swansea, S.C., where he worked for his family’s commercial logging business.

“It’s long work,” Brooks said. “And it’s back there in the woods. You don’t really see anybody but the guys you’re out there with.”

During the COVID season of 2020, Brooks’ former school, Division-II North Greenville University in Tigerville, S.C., opted out of the football season. Brooks used that time off to not only help out the family business, but pick up a few other jobs, too.

“I mean, I was working like three or four jobs,” Brooks said. “I had a job at Publix, worked at FedEx, worked at Pizza Hut, worked for my family in the woods. So I was just trying to save up some money.

“I worked in produce [at Publix], so I learned how to cut fruit and everything like that. I was a delivery driver [at Pizza Hut], delivering pizzas in a Camaro.”

Growing up in the 773-person town of Swansea, Brooks spent a lot of time outside on his family’s farm.

“Growing up, my grandmother had a farm and she had a couple horses out there,” Brooks said. “I didn’t learn how to ride horses growing up, though. I just recently started riding. I’ve been going to Sundance Riding Stables since I’ve been up here.”

Although he grew up around horses, Brooks was too scared to ride them early on. It took time for him to finally warm up to the idea. Now, he spends some of his free time with the animals on the farm-laiden campus of Michigan State.

“I spend a lot of time around them,” Brooks said. “I go to the horse and research facility right there on campus. I just go in there, hang out there for a bit sometimes. And then one day, me and my girlfriend, we were just like, let’s go horseback riding.”

Attending small schools all his life, Brooks said the transition to Michigan State after his sophomore season at North Greenville was a challenging one at first.

“It was a big jump from Division II to Division I with just the overall speed of the game and adjusting to the playbook and everything like that, and building the trust with the coaches,” Brooks said. “Because that’s what it ultimately comes down to, whether the coaches trust you or not to put you out there on the field. Coming in, that was something I failed to understand. But throughout last season, I kind of got settled in a lot more and focused in on learning the plays and understood what the coaches were looking for from me. So coming into this year, I just tried to try my hardest to continue to build that trust and grow my relationships with the coaches and everything like that.”

Safe to say Brooks’ hard work has paid off. He’s been one of Michigan State’s most productive players since filling in for injured starter Xavier Henderson midway through the week-one Western Michigan game. Brooks is tied for third in the Big Ten in total tackles this season, which is good for a tie for 21st in the nation.

Brooks has also made a name for himself by recording three forced fumbles in the first four games of the season.

“He’s done a phenomenal job knocking the ball off of guys,” Tucker said. “The thing about him, when he’s done it this year, it’s been really physical hits, really jarring the ball loose. And that’s the most difficult way to get the ball off of guys.”

Brooks attributed his tackling prowess to a combination of coaching and natural ability.

“We’re always focused on the ball, we’re always ball-aware on the defensive side of the ball,” Brooks said. “The fumbles I force, it’s just practicing what you guys [Tucker and the staff] teach as far as tackling fundamentals, you know, club up, wrap up, eyes up. And then when I hit them, I guess I pack a little punch and the ball comes out.”

For as much as he’s thrived on the defensive end since arriving at Michigan State, Brooks didn’t always play safety. In fact, he played almost every position but safety in high school.

“I went to a smaller high school, so I was kind of, like, all over the place,” Brooks said. “I played wildcat quarterback, running back, receiver. I actually didn’t even play safety in high school. I played outside linebacker.”

Brooks recorded five total tackles and a forced fumble in that game against Western Michigan. He garnered a lot of attention for his ability to step in and produce with Henderson out, but perhaps none of it meant more to him than the love received from his grandmother.

“The first person I talked to was my grandma,” Brooks said. “She was telling me she was just watching the game and she was jumping up and down all over the place. I’m like, ‘grandma, you’ve only got one leg, I don’t know why you’re jumping.’”

Outside of football, Brooks also said the sheer size of Michigan State’s campus took some getting used to.

“The biggest part was getting around, having to walk to class across the big campus," Brooks said. "At my old school, it was like a five-minute walk from my dorm to any one of my classes. Here, you might have a 15-minute walk to the other side of campus, and when it starts snowing, it gets rough out there.”

Being the dedicated person that he is, it’s no wonder Brooks chose to study the subject he loves most at Michigan State.

“Yeah, I chose a major,” Brooks said. “Football.”

In actuality, Brooks is a human resources and labor relations major with a minor in business. And as much as he loves the game now, Brooks’ life goal suggests the soul of the small-town kid from Swansea still prevails, even through his fast-paced life as a D-I college athlete.

“I don’t know if I want to coach football, I don’t know,” Brooks said of his post-athletic plans. “I know what my end goal is, though. I want to retire on some land, with some animals, and just take it day-by-day. So, whatever it takes to get there.”