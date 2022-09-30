Radio show recap: More on Brooks, Maryland game
East Lansing, Mich. — After back-to-back disappointing losses to Washington and Minnesota, Michigan State will look to rebound Saturday against Maryland in College Park. Head coach Mel Tucker previewed the vital matchup and interviewed safety Kendell Brooks on his weekly radio show.
More on Kendell Brooks
Brooks has been a pleasant surprise in a season that hasn't gone to plan so far. He had 18 tackles against Minnesota last weekend, the most by a Spartan in a single game since former captain Eric Smith recorded 19 against Notre Dame in 2004.
“To have 18 tackles in a game is a lot,” Tucker said. “I mean, that’s an honest day’s work right there.”
Brooks knows all about hard work, hailing from the countryside of Swansea, S.C., where he worked for his family’s commercial logging business.
“It’s long work,” Brooks said. “And it’s back there in the woods. You don’t really see anybody but the guys you’re out there with.”
During the COVID season of 2020, Brooks’ former school, Division-II North Greenville University in Tigerville, S.C., opted out of the football season. Brooks used that time off to not only help out the family business, but pick up a few other jobs, too.
“I mean, I was working like three or four jobs,” Brooks said. “I had a job at Publix, worked at FedEx, worked at Pizza Hut, worked for my family in the woods. So I was just trying to save up some money.
“I worked in produce [at Publix], so I learned how to cut fruit and everything like that. I was a delivery driver [at Pizza Hut], delivering pizzas in a Camaro.”
Growing up in the 773-person town of Swansea, Brooks spent a lot of time outside on his family’s farm.
“Growing up, my grandmother had a farm and she had a couple horses out there,” Brooks said. “I didn’t learn how to ride horses growing up, though. I just recently started riding. I’ve been going to Sundance Riding Stables since I’ve been up here.”
Although he grew up around horses, Brooks was too scared to ride them early on. It took time for him to finally warm up to the idea. Now, he spends some of his free time with the animals on the farm-laiden campus of Michigan State.
“I spend a lot of time around them,” Brooks said. “I go to the horse and research facility right there on campus. I just go in there, hang out there for a bit sometimes. And then one day, me and my girlfriend, we were just like, let’s go horseback riding.”
Attending small schools all his life, Brooks said the transition to Michigan State after his sophomore season at North Greenville was a challenging one at first.
“It was a big jump from Division II to Division I with just the overall speed of the game and adjusting to the playbook and everything like that, and building the trust with the coaches,” Brooks said. “Because that’s what it ultimately comes down to, whether the coaches trust you or not to put you out there on the field. Coming in, that was something I failed to understand. But throughout last season, I kind of got settled in a lot more and focused in on learning the plays and understood what the coaches were looking for from me. So coming into this year, I just tried to try my hardest to continue to build that trust and grow my relationships with the coaches and everything like that.”
Safe to say Brooks’ hard work has paid off. He’s been one of Michigan State’s most productive players since filling in for injured starter Xavier Henderson midway through the week-one Western Michigan game. Brooks is tied for third in the Big Ten in total tackles this season, which is good for a tie for 21st in the nation.
Brooks has also made a name for himself by recording three forced fumbles in the first four games of the season.
“He’s done a phenomenal job knocking the ball off of guys,” Tucker said. “The thing about him, when he’s done it this year, it’s been really physical hits, really jarring the ball loose. And that’s the most difficult way to get the ball off of guys.”
Brooks attributed his tackling prowess to a combination of coaching and natural ability.
“We’re always focused on the ball, we’re always ball-aware on the defensive side of the ball,” Brooks said. “The fumbles I force, it’s just practicing what you guys [Tucker and the staff] teach as far as tackling fundamentals, you know, club up, wrap up, eyes up. And then when I hit them, I guess I pack a little punch and the ball comes out.”
For as much as he’s thrived on the defensive end since arriving at Michigan State, Brooks didn’t always play safety. In fact, he played almost every position but safety in high school.
“I went to a smaller high school, so I was kind of, like, all over the place,” Brooks said. “I played wildcat quarterback, running back, receiver. I actually didn’t even play safety in high school. I played outside linebacker.”
Brooks recorded five total tackles and a forced fumble in that game against Western Michigan. He garnered a lot of attention for his ability to step in and produce with Henderson out, but perhaps none of it meant more to him than the love received from his grandmother.
“The first person I talked to was my grandma,” Brooks said. “She was telling me she was just watching the game and she was jumping up and down all over the place. I’m like, ‘grandma, you’ve only got one leg, I don’t know why you’re jumping.’”
Outside of football, Brooks also said the sheer size of Michigan State’s campus took some getting used to.
“The biggest part was getting around, having to walk to class across the big campus," Brooks said. "At my old school, it was like a five-minute walk from my dorm to any one of my classes. Here, you might have a 15-minute walk to the other side of campus, and when it starts snowing, it gets rough out there.”
Being the dedicated person that he is, it’s no wonder Brooks chose to study the subject he loves most at Michigan State.
“Yeah, I chose a major,” Brooks said. “Football.”
In actuality, Brooks is a human resources and labor relations major with a minor in business. And as much as he loves the game now, Brooks’ life goal suggests the soul of the small-town kid from Swansea still prevails, even through his fast-paced life as a D-I college athlete.
“I don’t know if I want to coach football, I don’t know,” Brooks said of his post-athletic plans. “I know what my end goal is, though. I want to retire on some land, with some animals, and just take it day-by-day. So, whatever it takes to get there.”
On the coin toss
Tucker was asked about his and his staff’s decision-making process with regards to the coin toss.
“The coin flip is important,” Tucker said. “We decide ahead of time, in the staff meeting in the morning before the game, what we’re going to do if we win the toss. If we’re going to take the ball or we’re going to defer. We kind of decide that and we go with it. We’ll see what it’s going to be this week.”
Tucker said a few pre-game factors determine whether or not they’ll kick or receive each week.
“The weather, the wind,” Tucker said. “There was one game, I’m not going to mention exactly which game, but I knew we had a play on offense that would score immediately. And so we took the ball and we scored, so I felt good about that.”
Maryland preview
Michigan State continues a tough stretch of games with a trip to Maryland this Saturday. The 3-1 Terrapins feature a high-powered passing attack, led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. While Tagovailoa’s status is uncertain after leaving last week’s game against Michigan with an injury, Tucker knows Michigan State will have its hands full against a sneaky-good team on the road.
“It will be a challenge,” Tucker said. “They played very well last week. They had an opportunity to win that game.
“Coach Locks [Mike Locksley], he does a really good job. I’ve known him for a long time. He’s a veteran coach. Really, really smart guy. Great football mind, high football IQ, really good offensive mind and he’s an excellent recruiter. So he has a lot of really good skill players on offense. Most of his players are returning on the entire team. He has a big offensive line, he’s got some really good running backs. And Taulia is just a very dynamic player, as we saw here in the Woodshed a year ago.”
Tagovailoa completed 60 percent of his passes for 350 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against Michigan State last season. He was productive at times, but he's had better overall performances.
The Spartans won that game, 40-21, though the issues in pass defense had already come to light by that point.
Those issues remain heading into their matchup roughly one year later.
Last week, Minnesota converted 83 percent of their third down tries against Michigan State. To beat Maryland, Tucker knows that has to change.
“Being 10 of 12 last week on third down against Minnesota is just not a winning formula on defense,” Tucker said. “We have to do a really good job on first and second down, make sure we stop the run, stay ahead of the chains of defense, create third and longs, and then do whatever we have to do to get off the field. That’s been a huge point of emphasis this week at practice.”
Aside from a dangerous passing attack, Maryland has one of the best special teams units in the conference. The Terrapin’s kicker, Chad Ryland, has converted 23-straight field goal attempts dating back to last season when he played for Eastern Michigan.
“They have excellent specials,” Tucker said. “I mean, that kicker is really good. He’s one of the best in the country, obviously. They have a pretty balanced team. They have a lot of guys returning, they know how to score points.”
In fact, Maryland returned 15 starters this season, the most in the Big Ten. That includes its entire offensive line.
“We have a huge opportunity this week to head out on the road and face a very tough opponent in Maryland,” Tucker said. “They’re very well coached, they’re a talented team in all three phases. I expect them to be at their best, certainly in front of their home crowd. We’ll have to be prepared.”
Based on how practice has gone this week, Tucker feels his team will indeed be prepared as they compete in their second road game of the season. The energy and effort is high at practice despite the adversity the Spartans have faced thus far.
“You can tell when you go into a building if the coaches are into it and the players have confidence,” Tucker said. “You know, the coaches have done a great job all week, just finding ways to get better, scheme-wise, to put our players in the best position to be successful. And the players have really taken ownership. Even today, I walk off the field and the players, they organize their own post-practice walk-through defensively. and the same thing on offense with the offensive line. Then I step out of my office, and there’s tons of players upstairs, in and out of coaches offices, doing the extra work. They really want to do well. We’ve had an outstanding week of practice so far.”
Brooks agrees.
“I feel like we’re responding well to the adversity we’re facing,” Brooks said. “Obviously, we know we’ve got a lot to clean up and we kind of just came together and tried to focus in on that all week through practice. We always practice physical, we always practice fast. We’re just trying to take it day-by-day and try to be as perfect as we can be.”