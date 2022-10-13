East Lansing, Mich . — Michigan State basketball play-by-play announcer Will Tieman filled in as host of the Mel Tucker Radio Show Thursday evening, replacing George Blaha while he called the Detroit Pistons’ preseason game.

“We have quite a few guys that are coming back,” Tucker said. “Our practices are open to all of our former players anytime they want to come. So I’m sure there will be some guys there tomorrow morning. Kirk Cousins sent a video in, so we played it for the team this morning. It was a great video. The Spartan Dawgs are strong and they’re supporting us, and I’m looking forward to seeing a lot of those guys back tomorrow and Saturday on pregame. It’s going to be fun.”

As per tradition, Tucker and the current team will play host to many former players over the weekend.

“It doesn't disrupt anything, but there is a different type of buzz on campus,” Tucker said. “People are coming back and I get a lot of texts and emails and phone calls, voicemails about, ‘hey, I’ll be back, can’t wait to see you, looking forward to seeing the team.’ There’s a different vibe to it which is pretty exciting.”

Spartan Stadium is sure to be packed for homecoming weekend. Tucker said the celebration doesn’t distract from his preparation for the game; it merely excites him.

“Something that I've noticed around the facility is that the intensity has gone up,” VanSumeren said. “We’ve lost a few and we’ve got to get everything back on track. But the guys around the facility really haven’t changed. They’re the same people that they are every single day, and they’ve been through camp, even through last season. These are the same guys and they don't really change no matter what we're experiencing. No matter the adversity that we go through, these guys really stay the same. We're a bunch of hard working guys, so no matter what they throw at us, we’re going to raise the intensity and just do our thing.”

VanSumeren reiterated the team’s positive outlook heading into the game after what he said was another solid week of practice.

“There’s some things that were different last week than they've been doing in the past, but they’re relatively the same personnel, similar schemes,” Tucker said. “I’m sure they have something different for us, but we’ll be prepared.”

“It’s a good football team coming in,” Tucker said. “We have to take care of the ball on offense, we need to run the ball, we need to create some explosive plays. On defense, we have to kind of pick up where Chuck [Brantley] left off last week and take the ball away and set up a score on defense. We have to stop the run, we have to dominate on special teams. This is a really great football team. It’ll be a great test for us, but we’re up for it.”

The Badgers responded well in Leonhard’s first game as coach, securing a 42-7 road victory over 1-5 Northwestern. Despite Wisconsin’s uncharacteristic play during a season that has been highlighted by Chryst’s firing, Tucker feels Wisconsin will provide another tough task for his team.

The 3-3 Wisconsin Badgers haven’t been their usual top-25 selves this season. Head coach Paul Chryst was fired after losing to Illinois at home, a week following the team’s 52-21 defeat to Ohio State. That left defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard to fill in as interim head coach.

Originally committed to the University of Michigan where he played fullback for a few seasons, VanSumeren made the switch to linebacker during the 2020 season while still playing in Ann Arbor. VanSumeren chose the Spartans out of the transfer portal in May 2021 and has started every game at linebacker this season.

VanSumeren again entered the transfer portal in the spring of 2022. He withdrew his name and returned to Michigan State 35 days after he entered the portal. During that time, VanSumeren remained on the roster and practiced with the team.

Despite the transfer portal situation, VanSumeren felt this spring was one of the best training periods of his career.

“I think this spring, I really just got my mindset together,” VanSumeren said. “I think, coming into college - this is my fifth year, that was my fourth spring - I think it finally really came together for me. I did a lot of learning throughout my years in college and it’s been a great experience for me so far.”

VanSumeren has recorded 43 total tackles this season after collecting 12 last year, when he logged more snaps on special teams than on defense. VanSumeren flashed improved sideline-to-sideline quickness during the week-one Western Michigan game and has remained a starter ever since.

“I think the more reps I got in the scheme, I eventually became more and more comfortable,” VanSumeren said. “And then just being around the place and being around the program for a little bit helped me really play faster and elevate my game.”

VanSumeren’s decision to return to Michigan State in the spring meant he got to spend more time with his younger brother, Alex, who’s a freshman defensive tackle for the Spartans.

“It’s been a great experience,” VanSumeren said of the time spent with his brother. “I mean, watching him grow up and then seeing him come here is unbelievable. I get to see my parents a lot more. My parents are down here almost every weekend for gameday, so it’s been great.”

A 2022 four-star recruit out of Essexville Garber High School, Alex was ranked as the No. 4 recruit in the state of Michigan by Rivals.com. At six-foot-three, 300 pounds, he came to Michigan State as a highly-touted defensive tackle. But that isn’t the only position he’s played before.

“It’s funny, he’s a defensive tackle now, but growing up, he wasn’t always a d-tackle,” VanSumeren said. “He was a quarterback, he was a point guard on the basketball team. He can still throw it. I swear he can.”

The younger VanSumeren has seen action in four games this season, often filling in for Jacob Slade, Simeon Barrow and Maverick Hansen on the defensive line, who have all been in-and-out with injuries.

Despite both VanSumeren brothers producing for the Michigan State defense this season, the initial transition from high school to college wasn’t easy for either of them.

“When he [Alex] came down here, it was a big adjustment because the high school that we went to, I graduated with 90-95 kids, and he did the same,” VanSumeren said. “So coming to college, a big time university, it was a big adjustment. It was for me as well. But I think he’s adjusted well and I think he’s really adjusted at an accelerated rate for where we come from.

Essexville Garber is so small that VanSumeren was the first major college football recruit out of the school. Alex was the second.

“It was a little different, coming from the area I came from,” VanSumeren said. “It’s not a big football area. Being the first one to do it was difficult, it was a learning experience for sure because nobody had gone through it before. My high school coaches weren’t really educated on the recruiting process. I didn’t really have anybody to look to.

“I actually committed to a school for about a week or two weeks at 15 years old because I just didn't know how the process worked. I committed in the office, my first offer. I don’t even think he [the head coach of the college] was pressuring me. I think my dad was like, ‘this is how it works, you’ve got to go.’ Eventually, I found out that’s not how the recruiting process works, and I opened it back up. It was difficult, like I said. It was a learning experience, and my brother went through the same thing.”

Like Alex, Ben also played a few different positions before switching to linebacker. He starred as a wide receiver in high school, recording a regular season state record of 85 receptions during his senior year.

“That’s all I really knew at the time,” VanSumeren said. “It was fun. I still kind of miss the receiving days a bit. Growing up, that's all I really knew. My high school coaches, they all said I’m an offensive player, I’m a receiver. But all the college coaches said, ‘no, you’re a linebacker.’ They ended up being right. Looking back at it, it was fun, I had a bunch of catches, it was productive in high school, but I think I've found the right spot.”

Recognizing VanSumeren’s prior offensive ability, Tucker has placed him on the depth chart as a fourth-string, emergency kick returner for certain games.

“I was flexing to all the backers in the room,” VanSumeren said. “I’m like, ‘you see who’s on that kick return depth chart? Let me go get a couple kicks before practice.’”

VanSumeren has always been naturally athletic, so much so that he was also a productive baseball player in high school.

“I almost played in college,” VanSumeren said. “Baseball was really my first love when it comes to sports. I was a pitcher, outfielder. I played that growing up, but eventually I decided I wanted to play football.

“I could run up the velocity a little bit in high school. But I also threw from a three-quarter [arm slot], so I was kind of from the side. So I had a hard slider, I could throw it over top, snap off a 12-6. I had some good stuff in the arsenal.”

Despite all of his athletic ability, VanSumeren said he has something vastly different in mind for a potential post-collegiate career.

“What a lot of people don't know about me is, when I first went to college - and I still have aspirations of doing this - but I was into acting, and I still am,” VanSumeren said. “So my senior year of high school, my last semester, I’m just filling in classes, trying to graduate. And I took a theater class with a bunch of my friends. I didn’t really think much of it, but I ended up being pretty good at it and I enjoyed it. I didn’t really have a problem acting in front of people or talking in front of people.

“When I went to college, I didn’t really have a specific interest in school that I wanted to pursue. And I remembered how much fun I had in class with my guys back at Garber High, and that's kind of the route I took for about a year, year and a half - theater, acting, film. I had to shy away from it just because of scheduling issues and stuff with football. But it's something I definitely want to pursue in the future.”