East Lansing, Mich. — Director of Player Relations & Program Advancement Darien Harris filled in for host George Blaha on this week’s edition of the Mel Tucker Show. The former MSU linebacker spoke with Tucker about the upcoming Rutgers game.

Michigan State will continue its quest to six wins and bowl-eligibility against Rutgers on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights are 4-5 on the season and 1-5 in Big Ten play. Head coach Greg Schiano’s team ranks 18th nationally in total defense, allowing 310 yards per game.

Rutgers’ calling-card is on special teams. The unit has already logged five blocked punts on the year, including one in last week’s game against Michigan that was returned for a touchdown.

“Coach Schiano does a great job,” Tucker said. “I mean, everyone knows he’s an outstanding coach, a veteran coach, a really hard-nosed guy and an excellent recruiter. They have a lot of really good players. And coach Schiano, he takes a special interest in special teams. They’ve blocked five punts already this season, which is unheard of. They present a lot of challenges, but like Aaron [Brulé] said, our guys have prepared very well this week, and we’re up for it.”

Michigan State owns an all-time record of 9-4 against Rutgers. The Spartans’ most recent win against the Scarlet Knights came last year, when Michigan State secured a 31-13 victory on the road. The year before that, Rutgers beat Michigan State 38-27 in Tucker’s first game as head coach.

Tucker is hoping Michigan State will carry over its talkative and energetic style of play against Illinois to earn a home victory this weekend.

“We’ve harped all week on communication,” Tucker said. “When we’re on the same page and executing at a high level, it’s because we’re communicating. That’s going to be critically important because, like we talked about all week, when we know what we’re doing, everyone’s on the same page, we execute and we’re pretty good.”

Michigan State was especially communicative on defense against Illinois, displaying an improved effort on that end despite being short-handed due to suspension and injury.

Still, Tucker doesn’t feel his team is being “seduced by success,” as he says. Tucker and his players know what it will take to beat Rutgers two days from now.

“Obviously, we need to take care of the football,” Tucker said. “The turnover margin is going to be a huge factor in this game. We have to be very, very sound on special teams. They do a great job on special teams. We have to take the ball away on defense. So those are some critical deals. I know that our players, they understand those things, and I know our guys are going to play extremely hard on Saturday.”