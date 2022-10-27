Michigan State has had two weeks to prepare for its annual matchup against the Wolverines thanks to a bye week following the Wisconsin game. That time has been spent intensely prepping for another physical football game under the lights.

“We all know what this week is,” Tucker said. “We all know it's not just another game. Our players know that, the staff knows that, all of our fans know that. We’ve had a great week of practice and I’m looking forward to Saturday night.”

The Spartans have won five of the last seven games played in Ann Arbor. Four of those five were against a ranked Michigan team, with the most recent road win coming in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

There were no fans present for that 27-24 Michigan State victory, but this year, the Big House is sure to be rocking. This will be Tucker’s first time playing in front of a packed Michigan Stadium as head coach of the Spartans.

“It’s special,” Tucker said. “As a player and as a coach, going there and playing, it’s a big stage. That’s what we all want, that’s what we’re here to do. Players come to Michigan State to play in this game and games like it. It’s a great opportunity, we’re looking forward to it. It’s going to be a great atmosphere for college football, a great atmosphere for everyone involved. We’re just counting down.”

For many Michigan State players, the ferocity of the Michigan game comes naturally to them. The older players from Michigan and Ohio particularly understand the program’s hatred toward Michigan. But for others, a bit of a refresher was in order.

“We educated all the players - the new players, the freshmen, the transfers - on the rivalry,” Tucker said. “We started that on Monday morning. We didn’t want to get into it too much last week, but we were in full effect. We let them know about the history of the trophy, the Paul Bunyan Trophy, and some of the back-and-forth that’s happened with the two teams, and things like that. And the fans and all that. The players know, certainly, what this is all about.”

The players received first-hand advice from staff members who participated in the rivalry game themselves. Wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins, secondary coach Harlon Barnett, defensive analyst Kevin Vickerson, director of player enrichment Lorenzo Guess and director of player relations & program engagement Darien Harris are a few former Spartans who have gotten the current players up to speed.

“Those are the guys that are really doing the most to help educate the new guys about the rivalry,” Tucker said. “Darien was in front of the team a couple mornings ago and kind of really spoke from the heat about how he felt about the rivalry and all the former players. It’s great to have Spartan Dawgs in our program like that, it just adds to the intensity of our preparation.”

That intensity has apparently rubbed off on the players throughout the last two weeks of practice.

“In the locker room, guys are hungry, they’re focused,” Tucker said. “We had a great week of preparation and everyone is looking forward to Saturday night.”

The team took some time off from hitting over the bye week, but reintroduced a normal practice structure recently. Tucker said Michigan State’s players practiced with a little extra fire this week.

“Tuesday and Wednesday we got a chance to bang around a little bit,” Tucker said. “The scout team took a beating, but that’s what it’s all about. Iron sharpening iron. That’s what we have to do to prepare. We had a good walk-through today and we’ll go fast on Friday. And then we’ll get on the buses and take this show on the road.”

Tucker is looking to improve his record against Michigan to 3-0. He’s the only coach in MSU history to beat the Wolverines in his first two tries. Extending that streak is a big deal to him, the players and the program.

“Obviously it’s a big game,” Tucker said. “This is the biggest game of the year for us and we don’t run from that. That’s what it is. So we treat it special and we prepare like crazy.”

Michigan likes to run the ball. With Blake Corum as a talented lead back and Donovan Edwards emerging right behind him, the Wolverines will look to build off their 418-yard rushing performance against Penn State two weeks ago.

Against Michigan State’s improved defensive front, that may be more difficult than anticipated. The Spartans returned starting defensive tackle Jacob Slade from injury and moved Jacoby Windmon back to Mike linebacker against Wisconsin. Those moves resulted in an improved defensive performance against the Badgers. Continued progress will be even more vital against Michigan.

“He’s an anchor, right there in the middle of the defense,” Tucker said, referring to Slade. “They have a potent running game. We’re going to have to set the edge and build a wall inside, make sure they don’t have a lot of room to run in there and make them hammer it and make them pound it. It’s going to be a war in the trenches.”

For as much as Michigan State’s defense has struggled this season, returning key veteran starters like Slade and safety Xavier Henderson is a confidence-booster for Tucker and the team moving forward.

“There was a point in the season where we were down to a three-man rotation for two spots, which is not great,” Tucker said. “But when you get a guy like Slade back and then you get Jalen Hunt back, now you can get four or five guys rolling through there and keep them fresh and they can play hard.”

Windmon’s play has inspired confidence throughout the entire team this year. The three-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week leads the conference with 10.5 tackles for loss. He also leads the nation with six forced fumbles.

Against Wisconsin, Windmon finished with 11 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception at the Mike linebacker spot.

“He’s a great player for us,” Tucker said. “He’s a leader. I mean he started leading the day he walked through the door. He has that type of presence, he gets it. He’s a very unselfish player. We asked him right before the opening game to move to defensive end because we had injuries at that spot, and he did it and did a great job. A couple of weeks ago, we asked him to move back to linebacker because we were getting some guys back in the front, and he moved back right away.

“I mean he studies the game, he’s a student. He intercepted that pass, and then we go back and looked through his notes, some of his notes and preparation, and he called that route out. He studied it, he called out the interception, it was exactly the way he wrote it down in his notes. It happened exactly the way that he studied it. He plays a great brand of football and he prepares like a pro.”

Windmon will also be key in stopping the run against Michigan. Tucker included that as one of his keys to the game.

“Offensively, ball security is critical,” Tucker said. “Defensively, we have to take the ball away. We have to win the turnover margin, we have to win the field position game on special teams. On offense, we have to score points. We have to have some explosive plays and we have to be able to run the football. Defensively, we have to eliminate their run game and eliminate the big plays on defense. It’s going to be a four-quarter game. We have to play harder for longer.

“We’re starting to get some guys back and we’re going to be probably the healthiest that we’ve been since game two. Hopefully that’s going to be a factor for us, but I like what I see in practice. The guys are very, very motivated. We know our best 60 is ahead of us, so Saturday night we get an opportunity to go out there and prove it.”