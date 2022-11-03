Michigan State will travel to Champaign to take on the No. 14 Fighting Illini for the first time in exactly six years. Illinois won that 2016 game at Memorial Stadium, 31-27. Three years later, in 2019, Illinois came into Spartan Stadium and orchestrated a 25-point comeback to beat Michigan State and become bowl-eligible.

Illinois has won back-to-back games against the Spartans for the first time since the 1989-90 seasons.

Michigan State is now the team on the hunt for bowl qualification. The Spartans will need to win three of their last four games to reach the six-game threshold. But a resurgent Illinois program stands in the way. Second-year head coach Bret Bielema has the Illini ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2011.

“He’s a heck of a coach,” Tucker said of Bielema. “He always has hard-nosed football teams that play complimentary football. They’re playing at a very high level. They have a top-five defense, very balanced on offense with a potential Heisman trophy running back. Very good quarterback, they’re very solid on special teams. Just a very good football team and I can see why they’re ranked so high.”

The Heisman-caliber running back that Tucker referred to is junior Chase Brown. Brown leads the nation in rushing with 1,208 yards on the season. Brown’s twin brother, Sydney, has been a productive safety for the Illini.

“They have a lot of good players and to have two brothers on the team like that that can be very productive is unusual,” Tucker said. “But they have a lot of good players on offense, defense and special teams. They play extremely hard. I’m looking forward to playing them because it’s a good matchup for us. And I think it’s going to be an old-school, hard-nosed, physical football game. They’re talking about 25 mph winds out there, maybe a little rain.”

Hard-nosed is a phrase Tucker often used to describe Bielema’s team. Bielema had success in seven years as head coach at Wisconsin before coaching at Arkansas for five years. After spending some time in the NFL with the New England Patriots and New York Giants, Bielema was hired at Illinois in 2020.

“It’s all about being physical and being hard-nosed,” Tucker said of Bielema’s coaching philosophies. “All the teams that he’s had, they’ve been extremely physical, always been able to run the ball. He takes pride in special teams. He pays special attention to the special teams, he runs a lot of them himself. That’s what he’s done in the past. But you can tell that this is one of his teams because they are so physical, they’re super aggressive on defense, and they’re committed to running the football.”

Illinois’ defense is another one of its strengths. The Fighting Illini lead the nation in total defense with 224.5 yards allowed per game. They’re led by defensive tackles Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph.

“They do a great job,” Tucker said of Illinois’ standout d-tackles. “They have really good size inside. They’re athletic. They do a good job with some of their looks, their Bear defense. They cover up all of the linemen and create a lot of one-on-ones up front. It’s a tall task for our offensive line, but there are going to be some opportunities to create some space in the run game and obviously in the passing game when they’re one-on-one out there the majority of the time.”

Tucker mentioned Illinois’ propensity to play man defense. The one-on-one matchups that result from this could provide quarterback Payton Thorne with good looks to receivers Jayden Reed and Keon Coleman.

Coleman logged five receptions for 155 yards and one touchdown last week against Michigan. Coleman flashed his natural athleticism on multiple occasions in the first half, winning matchups against Michigan’s defensive backs.

“There are going to be some opportunities because they love to play man-to-man,” Tucker said. “[Coleman]’s going to be one-on-one quite a bit and I’m sure he’ll be targeted.”

With eight players now suspended as a result of last week’s post-game altercation, Michigan State is back to playing short-handed. This is especially true at the defensive end position, with Jacoby Windmon, Zion Young, Tank Brown and Brandon Wright not available. Junior Jeff Pietrowski dressed but did not play against Michigan. Khris Bogle has been out since the Minnesota game.

Tucker will have to rely on the players he does have available, many of which he says can play multiple positions on the defensive line.

“Those guys have position versatility,” Tucker said of his deeper defensive tackle group. “We’re to the point now where we can rotate six guys inside the at tackle position, but some of those guys can also play defensive end, which is really going to help us because we’re a little light at the end position. All of those guys are going to play a lot of football for us.”

Tucker and host George Blaha specifically mentioned true freshman defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren.

“[VanSumeren] was a big-time high school player and he’s done a great job,” Tucker said. “He’s really grown since the spring. He’s played spot-duty this season, but he might have an opportunity to play a lot more inside and also at the end position.”

The team has remained in high spirits this week, despite the off-field distractions.

“I think the vibe’s actually been pretty good,” cornerback Ameer Speed said of this week’s practices. “A lot of people would think otherwise, but we know, in times of adversity, that’s when you’ve got to bring it in even closer because if you don’t, that’s when things can fall apart. I feel like we’ve all been pretty solid, we’ve all been meeting and still trying to play and keep the energy going because we know that this is the most crucial part of the season to finish strong.”

Tucker agreed.

“They’re fired up,” he said. “We’ve had an excellent week of practice so far. Guys are very focused. I’m just really proud of our football team. They’re very resilient and they’re really focused on the task at hand.”