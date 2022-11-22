East Lansing, Mich. - The last Mel Tucker Show of the season hit the airwaves earlier in the week than usual. Tucker met with host George Blaha on Tuesday night rather than Thursday due to the holiday. Tucker previewed the Penn State matchup and interviewed running back Elijah Collins on this week’s show.

A NOTE ON RECRUITING AND ROSTER MANAGEMENT

Tucker commented on the state of the recruiting process as the early signing period approaches.

“We have to be able to walk and chew gum at the same time,” Tucker said. “Recruiting never stops, and signing day, I think we’re inside of 30 days. We had some big-time recruits here this past weekend. We’ll be hitting the road pretty soon and then we’ll have official visitors here in December, and then we’ll look to sign some guys toward the end of the month.”

The process of managing college football rosters has changed dramatically over the last few years. The transfer portal, COVID-19 eligibility and NFL Draft potential has made planning next season’s roster more difficult than in years past.

“It’s a different world in college football right now, and roster management is important,” Tucker said. “Guys are trying to figure out if they're going to leave and go to the NFL, some guys are not sure if they want to maybe stay here or maybe go somewhere else, or if they're going to graduate and go somewhere else. Some guys are trying to decide if they're going to use their COVID-19 year or not. So we have to be flexible and nimble with the recruiting. We actually tell recruits sometimes - they're ready to come here, they want to sign up with us, they want to commit - and we have to tell them to wait because we don't know if we're going to have a spot for them yet.”

PENN STATE PREVIEW

Michigan State’s season finale is a significant one for Tucker and his team. The Spartans travel to Happy Valley this Saturday to take on the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions. Michigan State is hoping to clinch a bowl-game berth by earning its sixth win of the season in the trophy game.

“We have a lot to play for,” Tucker said. “Obviously, last week was very disappointing. But the players, they haven't changed much at all. As a matter of fact, there’s more resolve and more focus and more determination to finish strong. We have a trophy to play for and a top-10 opponent on the road. It’s going to be a great atmosphere and we’re going to get after it.”

Penn State is on a three-game winning streak after losing a primetime matchup to No. 2 Ohio State on Oct. 29. The Nittany Lions most recently took down Rutgers 55-10 on the road. Penn State has scored 45 or more points in three of its last five games.

Penn State ranks third in the Big Ten in total offense, behind only Ohio State and Michigan. The Nittany Lions rank seventh in the conference in total defense, but their 323.6 yards allowed per game is 23rd nationally.

The Nittany Lions are led by veteran quarterback Sean Clifford on offense. The sixth-year senior is third on the team in rushing with 177 yards. After struggling against the mobility of Indiana’s Dexter Williams II last week, Michigan State’s focus in practice has been getting to the quarterback, especially on third down.

“Practice has been very sharp, very focused,” Tucker said. “Guys are playing fast. We’re not doing much hitting this time of year, but the guys are moving around and we’re working on our third down game plan this evening. Just trying to figure out a way to get to the quarterback and get off the field on third down. The plan is unfolding and I like what I see so far.”

This will mark the fourth week Michigan State hasn’t hit in practice.

“We haven’t been doing any hitting,” Tucker said. “We’re visualizing hitting. We haven't been doing any actual hitting. We need to get the players to the game healthy. Depth is an issue for us. There’s a couple of positions where we don't have backups. We get our work in walkthroughs and we do go fast, but we're not doing any hitting. But our players have done a really good job of that. Just have to do a much better job in our run defense, so we're taking care of that this week.”

Penn State may not have a running back like Blake Corum, Chase Brown, or Mohamed Ibrahim on its roster, but Nicholas Singleton has certainly shown flashes at the position as a true freshman. Singleton has had three games of 100 or more rushing yards this season, most recently against Rutgers.

Preventing Singleton and Clifford from getting loose on big running plays, like Indiana was able to do, is priority number one in Michigan State’s game plan.

“So far this week, I’ve liked what I've seen from our guys and the coaching staff,” Tucker said. “Defensively, we have to do a much better job stopping the run, so we spent extra time with our run fits this week, with the d-line, linebackers and the secondary. We have to get off the field on third down when we get opportunities. Offensively, we have to run the ball. We have to move the chains, we have to score points. Special teams, we have to be flawless. We have to be able to take advantage of the opportunities that we have, score points when we have the opportunity, do a great job in field position and be physical.

“We’re going to have to play really well. They’re well-coached, they have a balanced team, offsense, defense and special teams. They have some really good playmakers on offense. Defensively, Manny Diaz, the new coordinator who was the head coach at Miami a year ago, he really has those guys playing well. They’ve gotten better every game this season. But absolutely, we’re studying the tape, all of their games, and we're going to try to take advantage of some things we see.”

Collins said the team has something to prove going into the game against Penn State.

“We want to show people that we can still play ball and that we can still do it,” Collins said. “No matter who believes in us, we know that the Spartan Nation believes in us and that you’re all behind us. We know that we can go to war with anybody, no matter the ranking, no matter where we’re at, no matter what happened last game. We look at it one practice at a time, one team at a time, one week at a time.”

ELIJAH COLLINS

Collins’ journey at Michigan State has been filled with ups and downs, but he’s proven his resilience and commitment to the program this season.

After dealing with injury and COVID-19 over the past two seasons, Collins has re-emerged as a valuable weapon in the Michigan State backfield. When the Spartans’ run game faltered in the middle of the season, Collins was there to help lift it back up, showing flashes of his 2019 self.

Collins’ work paid off against Indiana, as the physical runner had his first 100-yard performance since 2019 in what may have been his last game at Spartan Stadium.

“Eli, that’s my guy,” Tucker said. “What you see is what you get, day-in and day-out. He comes in ready to work. [He] does a great job as a leader, plays with really good toughness, does a great job on special teams. Obviously, [he] can run the rock. In pass protection, he picked up some really tough blitzes in the [Indiana] game, and he’s done that all year. I’m just really glad to have him as one of our leaders.”

The Detroit native always believed himself to be a Spartan, even as the people closest to him went a different direction.

“Being from Michigan, all I knew was either you go to the school down the road or you bled green and white,” Collins said. “Some of my family members took the other route, my older brother. But me personally, I’ve always been a Spartan at heart. I always looked up to the Spartans ahead of me. When I got the offer from here, it was kind of all I wanted to do, was come here for real. I didn’t really think of too many other places. I took my official here and it was the only one.”

Rivals.com ranked Collins as the top running back in the state of Michigan coming out of the University of Detroit Jesuit High School in 2018, but Collins had other athletic passions as well.

Collins played with former Michigan State All-American point guard Cassius Winston on the 2016 state-champion U of D Jesuit basketball team. Collins and Winston are two years apart in age, but Collins played with Winston’s younger brother on the same AAU team.

Collins’ passion for basketball hasn’t passed him by, even as he’s pursued his football dreams at the collegiate level.

“I still get a little buckets,” Collins said. “Me and other people on the team like Keon Coleman, Jayden Reed, Montorie Foster, we get some run in over the summer.”

Michigan State’s rushing attack has improved over the past few weeks, with fellow running back Jalen Berger playing with more physicality of late. Collins credited the offensive line play and confidence in the running back room as reasons for this uptick in production.

“Truthfully, it starts up front,” Collins said. “You have to give credit where credit is due. The big guys for sure lead the way. But, truthfully, the room itself, we hold ourselves to very high standards. With that being said, we push each other every single day and it kind of shows. Whoever’s out there, it doesn't matter. You’re giving it your all, and that represents us.”

Collins has put in work on special teams dating back to his true freshman season. He’s embraced his duties on kickoff return coverage, even if it doesn’t amount to the same statistical return as running the ball does.

“Special teams is the backbone of the team," Collins said. "If you don't have good special teams, it can be the reason why you lose a game, the reason why you win a game. Special teams are kind of like an extra rep for me. Truthfully, I’m all about doing one more and getting the extra rep in because truthfully, that's what separates you from other people. That’s one thing that I feel like people should always do - try to just get that one more, because you never know when it will be your last.”

Collins was back to receiving a few snaps at running back toward the end of last season. He logged his second-most carries of the year in the snow against Penn State, a memorable game for more reasons than one.

“I remember my toes, I couldn’t feel them,” Collins said. “Your feet were moving, but it was like you were on two pegs, just running around. At the same time, It was fun. It reminded me of playing in the snow like a little kid. Me and my cousins used to do it all the time, right across the street from our house. We’d bundle up in our coats and just go run around in the snow.”

Collins has yet to decide if he will return to Michigan State for another year. Until then, he plans to embrace what could be his last game as a Spartan.

“Spartan Nation is my family,” Collins said. “I’m only an hour away from home, but truthfully, the atmosphere here, you don't get that anywhere else. People say that all the time. When I bring them up from Detroit, just to show them a different slice of life, and it's different up here. I really feel like I have a home away from home.”