RADIO RECAP: Michigan State prepping for big final home game
East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker returned to his weekly radio show Thursday night. Tucker previewed the upcoming senior day matchup against Indiana and spoke with wide receiver Tre Mosley.
TRE MOSLEY
Mosley, a redshirt junior, is set to graduate after this semester with a degree in advertising management. An early-enrollee in 2019, Mosley still has another year of eligibility remaining. Mosley said he does not plan to participate in senior day festivities on Saturday, but will remain focused on the season before choosing whether or not to return to Michigan State.
“I do have another year of eligibility left, and I am taking it one day at a time,” Mosley said. “Just focusing on finishing this season strong and we’ll figure that out when it’s time to figure it out.”
Mosley has established himself as a leader on and off the field throughout the past few seasons. His ability to help his teammates remain focused, especially in an up-and-down season like this one, has been vital.
“It’s very important to me,” Mosley said. “Just being someone that the guys can talk to, whether it's football related or off the field issues. Just wanting to be like a big brother or someone they can talk to because college athletics in general is tough, just balancing school and everything you have to go through. I had someone help me when I was younger, so just being that guy to the younger guys and also my other teammates who are my age as well.
“It can be tough when you have ups and downs in the season, but when you have leadership and guys on the team who can hold everything together throughout the ups and downs, it really does show a lot about your team. It’s easy when things are going well for everyone to be happy, smiles and things like that. But when it’s going the lowest it can go and then guys are still rallying and coming together, that’s when you know you have a true brotherhood and a true team, and that’s what I’ve seen all year. This is probably one of the closest teams I’ve been on, just because of that fact that we were at a low and guys weren’t pushing at each other or blaming or pointing fingers. Everyone just kept working, came together and did what needed to be done so we could be successful.”
INDIANA PREVIEW
Michigan State football has a big weekend ahead, with its last home game of the season signifying an opportunity to qualify for a bowl game and honor the team’s seniors.
“Our goal is to play our best football here in November and finish strong,” Tucker said. “Our team has really stuck together all season and has really continued to work hard every single day. The team is very focused on the task at hand this week against Indiana and keeping the Old Brass Spittoon here in East Lansing. And we want to send our seniors out as winners here in their last game at the Woodshed. So a big week for us.”
The Old Brass Spittoon traveled back to East Lansing after the Spartans avenged their 24-0 loss in 2020 with a 20-15 win over the Hoosiers in Bloomington last season.
“Trophy games are huge for us and this is one of the best,” Tucker said. “It’s always a hard-fought game. Indiana’s one of the more physical teams in the Big Ten year-in and year-out, and they’re extremely physical. So it’s going to be a tough game, a rugged game here down the stretch.”
Saturday’s game will be a chilly one, with the projected high sitting at 26 degrees. Tucker and his team are preparing for both the elements and Indiana’s physicality.
“Special teams are going to be huge for us,” Tucker said. “This is going to be a very, very physical game. The elements are going to be a factor, obviously. We have to do a great job on special teams with the field position and scoring points when we get them. And then also, the turnover margin is going to be huge. We have to take care of the football and we have to create some takeaways on defense.”
The Hoosiers have lost seven games in a row after starting the season 3-0. They’re led by quarterback Connor Bazelak, who sat out the team’s loss to Penn State on Nov. 5 with an injury.
Indiana appeared to return to normalcy when Bazelak came back to start last week’s Ohio State game. But after three consecutive three-and-out possessions, Bazelak was benched for backup Dexter Williams II.