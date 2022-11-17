Mosley, a redshirt junior, is set to graduate after this semester with a degree in advertising management. An early-enrollee in 2019, Mosley still has another year of eligibility remaining. Mosley said he does not plan to participate in senior day festivities on Saturday, but will remain focused on the season before choosing whether or not to return to Michigan State.

“I do have another year of eligibility left, and I am taking it one day at a time,” Mosley said. “Just focusing on finishing this season strong and we’ll figure that out when it’s time to figure it out.”

Mosley has established himself as a leader on and off the field throughout the past few seasons. His ability to help his teammates remain focused, especially in an up-and-down season like this one, has been vital.

“It’s very important to me,” Mosley said. “Just being someone that the guys can talk to, whether it's football related or off the field issues. Just wanting to be like a big brother or someone they can talk to because college athletics in general is tough, just balancing school and everything you have to go through. I had someone help me when I was younger, so just being that guy to the younger guys and also my other teammates who are my age as well.

“It can be tough when you have ups and downs in the season, but when you have leadership and guys on the team who can hold everything together throughout the ups and downs, it really does show a lot about your team. It’s easy when things are going well for everyone to be happy, smiles and things like that. But when it’s going the lowest it can go and then guys are still rallying and coming together, that’s when you know you have a true brotherhood and a true team, and that’s what I’ve seen all year. This is probably one of the closest teams I’ve been on, just because of that fact that we were at a low and guys weren’t pushing at each other or blaming or pointing fingers. Everyone just kept working, came together and did what needed to be done so we could be successful.”