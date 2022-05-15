RADAR ‘25: IMG DB visits Michigan State, receives an offer

Noah Francis is a 2025 CB, originally out of Houston (TX), who now attends IMG Academy in Bradenton (FL). Francis held early offers from Michigan, Ole Miss, Toledo, and Georgia Southern before visiting East Lansing and picking up a Michigan State offer on Saturday. He also visited Michigan a few weeks back, along with Toledo and TCU for unofficial visits.

Francis had recently began hearing from Michigan State, just a few days before his visit.

"It was brief. Like just a couple days," Francis said. "I really like their program and their coaching staff a lot. I like how they produce defensive backs so I just wanted to get up here."

Saeed Khalif was the coach to reach out and schedule the visit. Francis spent time with Khalif and Jensen Gebhart on Saturday afternoon.

"I spent some time with Coach Khalif and Coach Gebhardt," Francis said, "I really connected with Gebhardt. I liked his energy and how he showed hospitality."

Francis spent time with the pair of coaches checking out the campus and facilities.

"They gave me a nice tour of the facilities and just showed me around campus," Francis said. "I really liked the campus and they are renovating some stuff so it will get even better."

Francis also met with Secondary Coach Harlon Barnett.

"Our meeting went good, He just ran me through the success of the DBs that have been there," Francis said. "He told me the best players play, and things like that."

As for his overall first impression of the Michigan State program now that he holds an offer.

"I really really really liked Michigan State," Francis said, "I definitley want to come back and I like what they are doing with their program. I like what they are doing there especially with coach Mel Tucker everything seems very good."

Mel Tucker was not on campus for Francis’s Saturday trip but the 2025 IMG product plans to return and get the chance to meet the head coach.