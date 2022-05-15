RADAR '24: Three-star DE Hank Weber talks Michigan State offer and visit

Weber unofficially visited Ohio State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and North Carolina this spring. He has also taken trips to Penn State, and Notre Dame. He was in East Lansing for the first time on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4 2024 DE Hank Weber of Brentwood (TN) Academy received his sixth offer while visiting East Lansing on Saturday. His other offers include Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Arkansas State, and Eastern Kentucky.

Weber made the trip with his father and his trainer. His trainer suggested the trip to East Lansing, and although Weber hadn't had much communication with the Michigan State staff he made the trip.

"I got to East Lansing on Friday night. We got to Michigan State at like 9:30 in the morning (Saturday)," Weber said. "I had not really talked to anyone at Michigan State before I came up there."

Recruiting Coordinator Jensen Gebhardt the first coach to great him upon arrival.

"Right when we got there we got to meet Coach Jensen. He was super nice and he took some questions. We watched some videos and then I got to meet the defensive coordinator (Scottie Hazelton) right after that and he was really nice as well."

“Coach Hazelton was very cool. He is intense and you can tell he has a love for the game. He knows what he is talking about and it was definitely a special experience."

After the introduction and taking some measurements, Weber got a tour of the facilities and the campus.

"Michigan States facilities were amazing. They are under construction so I cant wait to see how it looks when it is finished," Weber said. "They are getting a new building and naming it after Tom Izzo. It looks really cool and shows the family environment they have."

While the new football building is under construction, the recruits on campus were shown a video of what the renovations will look like.

"They are getting a new weight room, locker room, everything and they showed us a video and it was crazy. It didn't even seem like a real thing that was possible. It was really cool," Weber said. "They had their current weight room cleared out for the construction and they had all their weights and stuff on the first 20 yards of the practice field. It was still a nice setup too, it looked good."

Defensive line coach Marco Coleman and Pass-Rush Specialist Brandon Jordan were out of town, so Weber spent a lot of time with GA TJ Hollowell.

"After the facilities we went to the team meeting room and they split us up into our positions. Coach Hollowell talked about what Michigan State is all about and about their defense," Weber said. "All of the coaches I talked to their harped on the fact that Michigan State has a lot of pride. Also he talked about how Coach Tucker puts a lot of attention on the small details."

"You have to be violent with your hands and execute. They talked about how there is not a good defense without a good defensive line. They want to have the best defense in the nation next year and it starts on the line.”

Although he wasn’t on campus, Weber was impressed by the Michigan State coaches particularly Brandon Jordan.

"They hired Coach Brandon Jordan just to be the Pass Rush Specialist. i watch his videos and follow him on twitter and he is legit. He is the real deal. I haven't heard of a school hiring a Pass Rush Specialist. Hopefully I will be able to work with him at their camp this summer."



