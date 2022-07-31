RADAR '24: Rivals100 DE Elijah Rushing talks Michigan State trip

2024 four-star defensive end Elijah Rushing spent Saturday in East Lansing for MSU's Spartan Dawg Con.

The Tucson (AZ) Salpointe recruit holds an extensive offer list ranging from Michigan State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State to Clemson, Georgia, Texas A&M, USC, and many more.

Rushing, who stands at 6-foot-5, 220-pounds, recently visited the aforementioned Georgia and Clemson in June, along with a trip to Tennessee. He ranks the No. 2 overall recruit in Arizona and the No. 64 overall recruit in the 2024 class.

"I loved it," Rushing said. "They brought all the recruits over and we sat in a meeting. They talked about the prestige of Michigan State, then we moved on to nutrition, to height and weight, and position meetings to defensive meetings, then a lunch. After lunch we had photo shoots and then closing words from coach Tucker and that was it."



Rushing did not meet with Michigan State Head Dietitian Amber Rinestine, but he was impressed with the vision from the department.

"I didn't talk to her personally, but they were talking about how they create a personal food plan for your position and where they see you to be, so that was interesting and I found fascinating."

When it broke down to position meetings, Rushing sat down with MSU's defensive line coach Marco Coleman, pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan, and defensive analyst Kevin Vickerson.

"That was with Coach Coleman, BT, and Coach Vickerson. Then I talked to coach Jordan personally," Rushing said. "It is definitely great that they have three people, so you can really hone in what you do. You have three different perspectives and are always being watched. You are always monitored so you can really advance your technique."

When previewing his Michigan State trip, Rushing pointed out that he was looking forward to meeting with Jordan.

"That whole meeting was definitely what I would say the highlight of my visit was. Getting to pick his brain, sit down and watch film and kind of break down his way of looking at pass rush compared to mine. He just helped me and gave me little tips," Rushing said. "He was showing me more NFL film of the guys he sees, but he also showed some Michigan State film and the drills that he does to help his players exert the level of play he's trained other dudes."

The Michigan State alumni who were on campus for the Spartan Dawg Con event were able to interact with recruits during the defensive meetings and during lunch.

"The defensive coordinator definitely brought the energy and then the former players followed it and amplified it. You could see their passion for the university and their alma mater, it was great."



Before leaving campus, Rushing met with head coach Mel Tucker.

"You can just tell the intensity that he brings has helped Michigan State rise to the prestige that they have. Just his intensity, his way of attacking each day, his mindset towards football in general and towards life, it is just what you look for to be great," Rushing said. "He just told me to use intensity in everything I do outside of football. In the classroom, just whenever you are doing something, always keep that same intensity."

During the photoshoot, Rushing posed with fellow Rivals100 defensive lineman David Stone, who rated the No. 2 defensive tackle in the country.