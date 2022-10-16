Michigan State hosted 2024, three-star, Gavin Grover of Lewis Center (OH) Olentangy for another visit to East Lansing over the weekend. The 6-foot-6 tight end, visited MSU back in June and returned on Saturday to take in the Spartan victory.

Grover was able to spend some time with a familiar face pregame.

“It was mostly game day stuff. It was fantastic and I really loved the feel of the stadium,” Grover said.” I also got to talk to Olentangy Alum Jacob Slade. He’s my dude. He is a beast.”

The homecoming crowd was impressive to Grover, who stayed until the end of the game before headed back to Ohio.

“(The crowd) they were going nuts at the end,” Grover said. “It really made a difference in the game.”

Along with the crowd, Grover had his eyes on his position group and the Michigan State tight ends.

“The tight ends were putting work in. I enjoyed the 12 personnel looks,” Grover said. “Maliq (Carr) had a absolutely huge catch.”

Before the game began, Grover spend time with Ted Gilmore on the sidelines.

“I got to talk to Coach Gilmore for a good amount of time. Love talking football with him. He’s a great coach," Grover said. “He just knows the game of football so well. And what he looks for as far as dudes in his room is really cool. He demands guys to grind and consistently work.”

Coming away from the visit, Grover admitted that Michigan State has cemented themselves as a top contender in his recruitment.

“They have definitely put themselves in the conversation as one of my top schools”

Grover tells SpartanMag.com he is going to be at Michigan for a visit in two weeks, as the Spartan's head to Ann Arbor. He is also considering a trip to Ohio State next week.