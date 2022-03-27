RADAR '24: Nebraska QB Daniel Kaelin makes first trip to East Lansing
2024 QB Daniel Kaelin out of Bellevue (NE) West holds seven offers including Florida State, Nebraska, Minnesota and more. Kaelin is a fast-rising prospect who can expect to see his offer list grow ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news