Michigan State offered 6-foot-6, 336-pound offensive tackle, Khayree Lee Jr. over the weekend while he was on campus visiting for the Ohio State game. Lee attends John Ehret High in Marrero (LA), former home of assistant coach Brandon Jordan. So far in his recruiting process Lee holds offers from Duke, Florida State, Memphis, and more.

When arriving in East Lansing Lee was greeted right away, with a surprise. “Coach Kap offered me soon as I walked in the recruiting room,” Lee said. “It felt amazing. It’s my first BIG 10 offer so I was excited.” Chris Kapilovic was impressed with the body transformation Lee has had, along with how it has translated on the field during his Junior season. “Coach Kap told me he loves my film and he loves the way I transformed my body. The campus and the staff were great,” Lee said.

Before the game Lee was also able to catch up with a familiar face. “Coach Brandon Jordan used to go to (John) Ehret High School and he coached us. He used to be my trainer,” Lee said. “I think he is a great trainer.” Lee was also impressed by the atmosphere in Spartan Stadium. “I went to the game after that, the crowd was crazy. I enjoyed it,” Lee said. ”I know they lost but I still enjoyed the game and they played good in the first half but just couldn’t finish. My visit was amazing.”