RADAR '24: MSU makes major impression with 4-star Georgia DE

Michigan State played host to 2024 four-star Buford (GA) DE KingJoseph Edwards for his first trip to East Lansing over the weekend. Accompanied by 2024 teammates KJ Bolden and Jay Neal, they arrived on Sunday morning.

“My visit was excellent. The coaching support staff and Mel Tucker are all excellent. Very personable,” Edwards said. The four-star arrived in East Lansing around 9 am on Sunday and finished up the visit around 1 pm. During that time the Buford group took a tour, a photo-shoot, and sat down for meetings. Edwards broke down film with defensive line coach Marco Coleman. “They also reviewed my film and gave me some things to work on this season. I appreciate that.” The following photo was provided by KingJoseph Edwards:

Marco Coleman and KingJoseph Edwards

“Coach Coleman is the man! I spent most of my time with Coleman and Tucker,” Edwards said. “Coach Tucker is so laid back, real calm and cool. I like him.”

During his meeting with Mel Tucker, the head coach showed interest in Edwards’ non-profit charitable organization called Helping Hands or More. Edwards collects and gives food and clothing to the homeless and less fortunate in Georgia. Future five-star recruit, and Buford teammate, KJ Bolden, has helped. “I’ve had it about eight to nine years (with Helping Hands or More)," Edwards said. "I feed and give clothes and toiletries to the homeless year round. It’s my passion.” Edwards helps between 15 and 30 people with his organization and is looking to help more. “He (Coach Tucker) was interested in my non-profit and told me there was a market for that in Michigan, to help the homeless," Edwards said. Tucker talked extensively with Edwards about Edwards’ plans for the non-profit.

Michigan State also got the stamp of approval from his mother, “She absolutely had a good time," Edwards said. "I am so glad I came. Coach Tucker and her talked in detail about my non-profit and helping the less-privileged in larger amounts than I’ve been able to.”