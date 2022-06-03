RADAR '24: MSU coaches watch Beasley and others perform at Big Rapids camp

None of the state of Michigan's nine 4-star recruits for 2023 attended the camp. But Marsh, a 4-star prospect for 2024, and Beasley, a high 3-star, turned in strong performances.

Power Five head coaches in attendance included P.J. Fleck of Minnesota, Jim Harbaugh of Michigan and James Franklin of Penn State.

Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic , tight ends coach Ted Gilmore, running backs coach Effrem Reed, pass rush coach Brandon Jordan, offensive coordinator Jay Johnson, defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton and defensive backs coach Harlon Barnett were among the Michigan State staffers at the event.

Marsh is a national Top 200 recruit. Carter, whom Michigan State is recruiting as a running back, is Top 100.

Nicholas Marsh , a 2024 wide receiver from River Rouge; Boo Carter , a 2024 athlete from Chattanooga, Tenn.; and Jeremiah Beasley , a 2024 linebacker from Belleville, joined Bell as camp participants who have Michigan State offers at this point.

Michigan State coaches evaluated dozens of recruits throughout the day, with more than 400 players participating. Four of the campers are known to have Spartan offers.

Demetrius Bell , a 3-star wide receiver from Mufreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman High, excelled at the Michigan Football Showcase, while Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins was among dozens of Power Five and mid major coaches watching from the sidelines.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker wasn’t able to attend this year. He was in California on Thursday on a fund-raising mission, meeting with alums and donors. He returned on Thursday night, ahead of a major official visit weekend , with at least six 4-star recruits, and four 3-star recruits, scheduled to see East Lansing in the next 48 hours.

Big Rapids, Mich. - Most of Michigan State’s football assistant coaches were on hand for the Michigan Football Showcase football camp at Top Taggert Field on the campus of Ferris State University, with a trio of rising 2024 prospects and one 2023 Michigan State official visitor standing out.

Beasley is a 6-foot-2, 212-pound linebacker from Belleville High. He is ranked the No. 10 player in Michigan for 2024.

He has offers from Indiana, Kentucky, Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Tennessee and others.

Hazelton, who coaches linebackers for Michigan State, watched closely as Beasley went through the paces on Thursday.

“I think I did good,” Beasley said. “I could have made a couple more plays, but I didn’t get any passes caught on me, so it’s progress.”

What did Beasley feel he demonstrated on Thursday?

“How I can break up balls, how I can break on balls faster than a lot of other people can,” he said.

Beasley said he’s hearing regularly from Pitt, Tennessee, Louisville, Michigan State and Michigan. Minnesota has also been in contact, including increased contact on Thursday, as coaches were allowed a rare chance to speak with recruits in an off-campus setting at the Michigan Showcase.

Kentucky and Maryland were the first to offer him a scholarship, back when he was in the eighth grade.

Michigan State offered in June of 2021.

Beasley is the brother of Michigan State tight end and two-sport athlete Maliq Carr.

“I like Michigan State,” Beasley said. “It’s close to home, so I would get to stay in contact with my mom, which is one of the most important things with me. It’s a family atmosphere. And my brother is up there, so I get to chill up there with him sometimes. It’s family time.”

Beasley attended the Michigan State vs Michigan basketball game in January, and had a chance to see his brother get some late-game playing time on the hardwood on that day.

“That was real nice,” Beasley said. “That was the only basketball game I went to last year (for a junior day visit).”

What do Michigan State coaches say they like about him?

“They like my film, how I read gaps, how I have a sense of knowing what the play is,” Beasley said. “The way I watch film, I can tell what the play is going to be in certain formations. They like that.”

Beasley says Michigan State, Michigan, Pitt and Tennessee are schools that have jumped out to him thus far in the process.

What he likes about Pitt: “They run the same defense as us, so I kind of know the switch-ups. The big picture, I know a lot about it. They have a connection with the Steelers, which I like.”

What he likes about Tennessee: “The recruits they’re bringing and the energy the coaches bring. I like Coach (Tim) Banks. I have to get down there to meet with the linebackers coach.”

What he likes about Michigan: “Coach Clink (Steve Clinkscale), I knew him for awhile. He knew my dad since I was little, so he’s kind of like an uncle. I like being up there, being around him. He teaches me their defense. It’s always a good time up there.”

Beasley said he would like to visit Penn State, Minnesota and Cincinnati this summer.

As for his experience on Thursday, Beasley said he benefitted from working against West Bloomfield running back Kenneth Jones (5-10, 190, Class of 2023).

“He’s a good route runner,” Beasley said of Jones. “Whenever me and him compete, it’s always good. He gets me sometimes; sometimes I get him. So he’s someone to look out for.

“Our teams are rivals. We usually play each other every year in the playoffs. Last time they got us; time before that, we got them. It’s a battle.”

Jones has offers from Bowling Green, Buffalo, Kent State, Marshall and Grand Valley State.

As for Marsh and Carter, SpartanMag.com will have updates on them shortly.