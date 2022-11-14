“It was great, expcept for the cold,” said the Ohio native. “I was offered before warmups. It was great to get it in person.

Satterwhite was offered by Chris Kapilovic before the Spartan’s began warmups.

“(Kapilovic) He was really talking about how and what parts of my film the staff love and how he would love for me to come back up and to stay in contact with him,” Satterwhite said. “He’s a good genuine person he just doesn’t talk about football he talks about the personal aspect of life and education. He’s real down to earth.”

Satterwhite had his eyes on the offensive line, while also taking in the crowd.

“There OL was huge and were doing there job very efficiently,” Satterwhite said. “It was a great atmosphere, a lot of die hard fans.”

Although it’s early in the recruiting process, Satterwhite was really impressed by Michigan State over the weekend, not afraid to call it one of his best visits.

“It’s probably in my top 2 for the schools I’ve visited and have been offered by. Now that I’ve been there and meet with the coaches and even seen the atmosphere of the locker room after a win. It’s a great program and would love to go back up there.”

As his recruitment continues to grow, Satterwhite has now visited four of his seven offers, with more trips to come.

“I have been to Cincinnati, Toledo and Kent State. I’m trying to get down to Wake Forest soon though.”