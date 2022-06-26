RADAR ‘24: Michigan State hosts talented group of prospects

While the last weekend of June marked the last chance for the Michigan State coaches to host official visits for 2023 recruits, the Spartan staff also took advantage of the opportunity to host some of the top targets in the next cycle.

Michigan State hosted 6-foot-4, 280-pound, three-star offensive guard Jo Cryer out of Many (LA) on Thursday afternoon. Cryer flew home on Friday.





“Thursday we got some breakfast went to the facility did a tour of the campus had a meeting with Coach Kap and Coach James then got in some gear and took some photos.”

Cryer had high praise after spending time with his main Spartan contact Chris Kapilovic.

“I love the way he coaches and he is a great coach and looking forward to the future with him,” Cryer said. “He told me to keep working and don’t forget about the Spartans and just told me I deserved it.”

He also spent a lot of time with Offensive GA Jarrod James.

“Great great guy, and he is one of the best assistant O-Line coach in the country.”

Cryer spent time checking out the campus and surrounding area of East Lansing.

“The campus was beautiful and the weather is way better than Louisiana and one thing I noticed everyone in EL are just really nice.”

Although it was nearly 90° in East Lansing during his trip, the weather was very bearable compared to back home.

“It was still better than this Louisiana heat here. It is humid and everything there it was real sweet.”

As for his overall impression on his first trip to MSU:

“I loved it there and what they do at MSU fits my game running nasty physical all those,” Cryer said. “I plan to be at a home game and also back for an official visit.”

Cryer holds two other offers from Lamar and Louisiana Tech. Kansas State, Arkansas, Mississippi State, and others have shown interest.