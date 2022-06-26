RADAR ‘24: Michigan State hosts talented group of prospects
While the last weekend of June marked the last chance for the Michigan State coaches to host official visits for 2023 recruits, the Spartan staff also took advantage of the opportunity to host some of the top targets in the next cycle.
Michigan State hosted 6-foot-4, 280-pound, three-star offensive guard Jo Cryer out of Many (LA) on Thursday afternoon. Cryer flew home on Friday.
“Thursday we got some breakfast went to the facility did a tour of the campus had a meeting with Coach Kap and Coach James then got in some gear and took some photos.”
Cryer had high praise after spending time with his main Spartan contact Chris Kapilovic.
“I love the way he coaches and he is a great coach and looking forward to the future with him,” Cryer said. “He told me to keep working and don’t forget about the Spartans and just told me I deserved it.”
He also spent a lot of time with Offensive GA Jarrod James.
“Great great guy, and he is one of the best assistant O-Line coach in the country.”
Cryer spent time checking out the campus and surrounding area of East Lansing.
“The campus was beautiful and the weather is way better than Louisiana and one thing I noticed everyone in EL are just really nice.”
Although it was nearly 90° in East Lansing during his trip, the weather was very bearable compared to back home.
“It was still better than this Louisiana heat here. It is humid and everything there it was real sweet.”
As for his overall impression on his first trip to MSU:
“I loved it there and what they do at MSU fits my game running nasty physical all those,” Cryer said. “I plan to be at a home game and also back for an official visit.”
Cryer holds two other offers from Lamar and Louisiana Tech. Kansas State, Arkansas, Mississippi State, and others have shown interest.
Another rising junior, 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end Gavin Grover visited Michigan State on Friday. The three-star out of Lewis Center (OH) Olentangy High holds other offers from Michigan State, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Minnesota, and more.
“I got to look around their facility and saw a video of what their new facilities would look like. Then we toured campus and took a look inside some of the academic buildings,” Grover said. “From there I stayed around and watched camp.”
Grover spent the morning with tight end's coach Ted Gilmore.
“I had a great time hanging with Coach Gilmore and talking football with him. He talked to me about their culture and how accountability is super big in their program.”
When asked what stands out to Gilmore about his game:
“He complimented my hands and my blocking.”
Grover also gave his overall opinion of the position coach:
“When I spoke with him in his office we had an honest and genuinely conversation. He made everything very clear and will always be straight with you,” Grover said. “When I was watching him coach at the camp he emphasized the blocking technique and was very specific on the routes. Which I thought was very good to have as a coach.”
Grover did not meet with Mel Tucker on this trip, but hopes to be back to East Lansing in the future.
“It was nice. I had a really good feeling about it.”
He was also impressed with the plans for the new Tom Izzo football building.
“The 3D renderings were pretty sweet and I cant wait to see the finished product,” Grover said. “I am excited to get up for a game this fall.”