Recruiting never ends in the world of college football and that is certainly the case for Michigan State and Head Coach Mel Tucker who have already secured one of the top overall prospects in the country and the state of Michigan in the 2024 class in River Rouge four-star wide receiver Nick Marsh.

Marsh made his verbal commitment to the Spartans over the summer at Michigan State’s second annual “Spartan Dawg Con” before he announced publicly the next day. The Spartans are in the middle of a rough season where they sit at 3-5 but that hasn’t changed Marsh’s stance on the Spartans at all.

“I believe in Coach Tucker and the future of the program at Michigan State. That’s why I committed there to begin with,” says Marsh.

Michigan State has two verbal commitments in the 2024 class so far in Marsh and Jamari Howard. Although it is early in the cycle, Marsh is looking forward to how this class shapes out for his future team.

“I’m going to recruit some ‘dawgs’ to come with me and we will be the best young class at MSU,” he said. “We'll have guys that come in, learn quickly and will make plays on the field.”

River Rouge and Marsh’s junior season came to an end this past Friday in a 41-28 loss to perennial power Detroit King in the first round of the MHSAA playoffs.

“Our team overcame a lot of things this year and I’m proud of how everyone fought for our team until the very end,” Marsh said. “We ended up making too many mistakes versus a good team which was ultimately our downfall but we still had a successful season.”

Marsh potentially has one more chance to play basketball competitively this winter as he plans on early-enrolling at Michigan State next winter.

“I’m playing basketball one more year this winter and I plan on doing that and grinding in the weight room and trying to get stronger before the next football season comes again,” he said.

Marsh is ranked a four-star prospect and the No. 40 best prospect in the class of 2024. He’s also the third-highest ranked prospect in the state of Michigan as well as the seventh ranked receiver nationally.