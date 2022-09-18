Brown was offered by Michigan State in January 2022. Ranked the No. 90 overall recruit in his class, Brown holds an extensive offer list including Alabama, Georgia, Texas, USC and many more, of course including the Washington Huskies. Brown visited Husky Stadium to take in the Michigan State-Washington game on Saturday as well.

The No. 2 team in the state of Washington, O'Dea High School took on Rainier Beach in the home of the Seattle Seahawks, Lumen Field on Friday evening. Michigan State coaches Brandon Jordan and Saeed Khalif made their way to the sidelines to take in the action. One guy who was already on the radar, and cemented himself there, is Odea running back Jason Brown .

"This will be my first game this year.”

Michigan State has kept in close contact with Brown since the offer, reaffirming that interest on September 1st, and once again by sending coaches to his game.

"We talk a lot. They reached out on September 1st but we have been talking before that," Brown said. "Coach Reed mostly. I have talked to Coach Tucker like three or four times as well."

As far as his conversations with Effrem Reed.

"He says he likes my vision and burst. I make good angles and things like that," Brown said. "Even having normal conversations with him I feel like I am learning a lot. We have our check-ins but him breaking down my film and helping me work through certain questions I have, I really appreciate it and he is super relatable."

When speaking with the head coach, Mel Tucker made an impression on the running back.

"I like what he is doing. The program is becoming really established. I am excited to how they do this season and to go out there and watch them tonight," Brown said. "This is the first UW I wanted to go see. Michigan State is a school that I am interested in and so is Washington. I know that they are both doing pretty good this year so it will be good challenge for both schools. I can see how they coach through adversity, and how the atmosphere feels and things like that."

Advancing to 3-0, Brown is busy with his season and not really focused on game day visits at the moment. He listed the following schools as programs that he is in consistent communication with.

"Oregon, Washington, Michigan State, Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Florida State, Penn State, USC, Clemson, Georgia, and Alabama."

Brown says distance will not play a factor.

"I want to go to the NFL. Wherever I feel like I have the best opportunity to play in the NFL that is where my heart is. Also building relationships but through coaching changes, the tradition and the culture of the school shouldn't change with the coaching staff."

For Michigan State fans who haven't gotten the chance to watch Brown play:

"I am exciting. I feel like whenever I get the ball I can make a big play out of it. I run hard, a tough runner. I feel like I have really good vision and balance and I am a hard worker."



