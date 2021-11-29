RADAR '24: In-state lineman Andrew Dennis talks MSU visit

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Mount Pleasant (MI) sophomore Andrew Dennis holds just one offer from Central Michigan so far. Others, including Michigan State, are heavily interested. Dennis camped at Michigan State over the summer and visited East Lansing for the last home game of the 2021 season. Dennis was able to take in the Spartan Stadium atmosphere against Penn State on Saturday, his first trip to Spartan Stadium. Dennis has also visited CMU, Western Michigan, and Notre Dame this fall.

After camping at Michigan State over the summer, Dennis has kept in contact with MSU defensive line coach Ron Burton when possible. Burton has wanted Dennis to come see a game. With Dennis' season coming to an end, he was able to make the trip down. Even for a native Michigander, witnessing a game in the snow game was a first.

"The snow was the best part. First time being at a football game with snow," Dennis said. "It was fun, I spent some time with Coach Burton. It was good to see to him again. I had a really good camp with him this summer. So it was nice to get back to East Lansing and to talk him."

The coaching from Burton at the Michigan State camp over the summer still stands out to Dennis.

“I really enjoyed his coaching style at camp this summer. I enjoyed the extra time and coaching I received at camp this summer, he taught me a number of things I continue to work on with often,” Dennis said. “I have heard a lot of great things about Coach Burton and I am excited to talk with him more. I am excited to continue to build a relationship with Coach Burton and some of his players.”

Dennis watched Burton and the Michigan State defensive line closely through warmups and during the game.

“Watching him coach during warmups was awesome. It was the little things that I loved watching and getting to see them used during the game was great. The d-line spent a lot of time in the backfield,” Dennis said. “I really enjoy his teaching methods, being relatively new to football, he taught me a lot. I liked the energy he brought to the d line. He made sure we were doing things right all the time. His attention to the little details helped me a ton.”

It is still early but Dennis will be on the Michigan State radar for 2024 prospects and holds Michigan State in high regards.

“It was incredible, seeing the excitement, the Land Grant Trophy and getting to talk to fellow Saginaw Valley League player Michael Fletcher was really cool. It was a lot fun seeing the great culture in the locker room.”