RADAR '24: In-state four-star DE Brandon Davis-Swain talks recent MSU trip

Brandon Davis-Swain is a 6-foot-4 240-pound defensive end out of West Bloomfield (MI). He made a visit to Michigan State this weekend. Davis-Swain is one of the top prospects in the state of Michigan, holding offers from both in-state programs along with Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Kentucky, and many more. He visited Michigan earlier this spring and plans to see Alabama and Iowa during the summer.

Davis-Swain was originally offered by Michigan State in February of 2021 by former defensive line coach Ron Burton. Michigan State's recruitment of him then hit a lull, until he was re-offered by Michigan State and Marco Coleman in early April of 2022. The Spartans' relationship with him is back on the uptick. Davis-Swain made it to campus quickly after the offer and took in practice. He made the trip with his father who he would like to thank for all he does. "It was nice. They had no pads today. It was great tempo," Davis-Swain told SpartanMag.com on Saturday. He said he spent the majority of his time on campus connecting with defensive line coach Marco Coleman. "I talked to him a lot," Davis-Swain said. “He is definitely a good guy." After practice he was able to get food with his dad at popular East Lansing spot, Crunchy's.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BdCBjcnVuY2h5cyA8YnI+TGV04oCZcyBzZWUgd2hhdCB0aGUgaHlw ZSBpcyBhYm91dCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9G b290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vckx2TGNTRXRXYiI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3JMdkxjU0V0V2I8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQnJhbmRvbiBEYXZp cy1Td2FpbiAoQEJyYW5kb241MDE0MTQwNSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CcmFuZG9uNTAxNDE0MDUvc3RhdHVzLzE1MTI4NjYyNjQz NjgyNTkwODk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgOSwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

"I saw a former Lboy Ice Tre (Mosley)," Davis-Swain said of the former West Bloomfield High School Laker. "We were sitting right next to each other." Mosley graduated from West Bloomfield in 2019. Mosley has 63 career receptions and 13 starts heading into his redshirt-junior year with the Spartans. Mosley is not the only former West Bloomfield High Laker on the Michigan State roster. Freshman DB Dillon Tatum is getting comfortable in East Lansing as a mid-year enrollee. While on campus, Davis-Swain was also able to meet DeMarcus Walker. Walker spent three seasons in the NFL after being drafted by the Broncos then spending a season with the Texans. Walker is currently a free-agent and spending time training in East Lansing with Michigan State pass rush coach Brandon Jordan.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BcHByZWNpYXRlIHRoZSBsb3ZlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vbGl2aW5nbGVnZW5kXzQ0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBsaXZpbmdsZWdlbmRfNDQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9M U2pHdkxvZ2VSIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTFNqR3ZMb2dlUjwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBCcmFuZG9uIERhdmlzLVN3YWluIChAQnJhbmRvbjUwMTQxNDA1 KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JyYW5kb241MDE0MTQw NS9zdGF0dXMvMTUxMjg3OTkwMjM5OTM3NzQxNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCA5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

“Talking to him was priceless. He gave me a lot to think about,” Davis-Swain said. “He gave me advice on and off the field. He also gave spiritual advice. He is a great guy.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmVhdCBzZWVpbmcgc29tZSBMLUJveXogb3V0IGF0IE1TVS4gQXBw cmVjaWF0ZSB0aGUgaG9zcGl0YWxpdHkhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9lNGtMVVhvbzRuIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZTRrTFVYb280bjwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDb2FjaEdyaWNlIChAY29hY2hfZ3JpY2UpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2hfZ3JpY2Uvc3RhdHVzLzE1MTI5 MzIyOTgyNDA1NDA2NzQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgOSwg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK