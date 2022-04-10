RADAR '24: In-state four-star DE Brandon Davis-Swain talks recent MSU trip
Brandon Davis-Swain is a 6-foot-4 240-pound defensive end out of West Bloomfield (MI). He made a visit to Michigan State this weekend.
Davis-Swain is one of the top prospects in the state of Michigan, holding offers from both in-state programs along with Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Kentucky, and many more. He visited Michigan earlier this spring and plans to see Alabama and Iowa during the summer.
Davis-Swain was originally offered by Michigan State in February of 2021 by former defensive line coach Ron Burton. Michigan State's recruitment of him then hit a lull, until he was re-offered by Michigan State and Marco Coleman in early April of 2022. The Spartans' relationship with him is back on the uptick.
Davis-Swain made it to campus quickly after the offer and took in practice. He made the trip with his father who he would like to thank for all he does.
"It was nice. They had no pads today. It was great tempo," Davis-Swain told SpartanMag.com on Saturday.
He said he spent the majority of his time on campus connecting with defensive line coach Marco Coleman.
"I talked to him a lot," Davis-Swain said. “He is definitely a good guy."
After practice he was able to get food with his dad at popular East Lansing spot, Crunchy's.
"I saw a former Lboy Ice Tre (Mosley)," Davis-Swain said of the former West Bloomfield High School Laker. "We were sitting right next to each other."
Mosley graduated from West Bloomfield in 2019. Mosley has 63 career receptions and 13 starts heading into his redshirt-junior year with the Spartans.
Mosley is not the only former West Bloomfield High Laker on the Michigan State roster. Freshman DB Dillon Tatum is getting comfortable in East Lansing as a mid-year enrollee.
While on campus, Davis-Swain was also able to meet DeMarcus Walker. Walker spent three seasons in the NFL after being drafted by the Broncos then spending a season with the Texans. Walker is currently a free-agent and spending time training in East Lansing with Michigan State pass rush coach Brandon Jordan.
“Talking to him was priceless. He gave me a lot to think about,” Davis-Swain said. “He gave me advice on and off the field. He also gave spiritual advice. He is a great guy.”
Accompaning Brandon and his teammates while on campus was West Bloomfield High Schoool head coach Ty Grice.
“Brandon is a quiet mild mannered guy off the field, but has a very strong work ethic and goals to be the best football player in the state. He is very respectful and friendly off the field,” Grice told SpartanMag.com. “I love this kid and want to see him on Sundays. He has a very supportive family, who are the center of decisions.”
He is definitely a team player and is willing to play wherever the team needs him. His teammates love his personality and root for his success. He listens well and is very coachable.”