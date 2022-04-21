RADAR '24: Four-star Harper Woods DB Jacob Oden breaks down MSU visit
Michigan State played host to multiple in-state recruits for Saturday's annual spring scrimmage. Among them was 2024 four-star defensive back Jacob Oden from Harper Woods (MI) High School.Michigan ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news