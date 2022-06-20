RADAR '24: Four-star DL Xadavien Sims talks MSU trip

2024 Durant (OK) High School four-star DL Xadavien Sims unofficially visited East Lansing last weekend.. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound 2024 recruit made the two hour flight from Oklahoma on Thursday evening along with his trainer, of C4 Sports Performance, Sean Cooper, four-star 2023 DE Bai Jobe, and 2026 DL Colton Yarbrough. The Oklahoma-based trainer runs C4 Sports Performance and trains many of the state's top football talents



The two younger recruits, Sims and Yarbrough, participated in Michigan States camp on Friday afternoon, paired closely together, as Cooper and the Michigan State coaches watched. Even Jobe stopped by the practice fields to catch up with the Michigan State coaches and briefly take in the camp.

2026 defensive end Colton Yarbrough received an offer from Michigan State after the MSU coaches reviewed his camp performance. As for Sims, he already held the Spartan offer and took in quality time learning from Michigan State Pass Rush Specialist Brandon Jordan.





“Coach Jordan is a great teacher and a great coach. I definitely learned a lot from him at the camp,” Sims said. “I have talked to him a lot before the visit, after he offered me. We have been in contact. I wanted to see how Coach BT coaches me and how I can take coaching from him. Moving forward in my recruitment I just wanted a feel for the MSU atmosphere.” Sims has began to see his recruitment really take off in 2022. Michigan State was his fourth offer back in April. At the time, he held offers from Arkansas, Jackson State, and SMU. Since the Spartans offer, he has received offers from Miami (FL), Oklahoma, Texas, and more. He visited the Longhorns and Sooners earlier in June for a camp and unofficial visits. “Oklahoma was one of my best visits,” Sims said. “I did the first part of the camp and then David (Stone) and I did a photo shoot and talked to Coach (Brent) Venables. He is definitely changing the program and he will do great things there. The whole staff really welcomed me in and it felt great there.”

As for the Michigan State trip, Sims participated in the camp and then an unofficial visit. The rest of the time was spent just taking in the campus and East Lansing while his older teammate, Jobe, enjoyed official visit activities. “Bai (Jobe) was on his official so they were taking photos and stuff. We were just chilling around,” Sims said. “Majority of the time we were just hanging back having some fun.” “The campus was huge. Our hotel was on campus, but it was not as close to the school as you’d think. It was a huge campus. It was a really nice campus.” That included a quick photo op with Millington (MI) High School softball team, who was crowned Division III State Champion earlier in the afternoon. “I was riding on one of the electric scooter things and I guess they had just won states. I saw the coach was running around happy,” Sims said. “I was riding by and they wanted a picture so I took some with them.”

Although the facilities were under construction, Sims was able to see the plans for the future of the football building. “I didn’t even know it was under construction (at first). It was still nice with the weight room on the field,” Sims said. “I also got to see what they were planning to do. Coach BT talked about it was he was showing us around.” Other than Jordan, Sims got to meet other Michigan State coaches while on campus. “I got the chance to talk to Saeed (Khalif) and Coach Tucker a little bit. I got to connect with more of the staff.” Sims did not sit down with Mel Tucker on this trip, but was impressed with the time he spent with the head coach. “We were just catching up as I saw him there. He is a great dude. A real dude for sure. You don’t see too many head coaches like him. A real successful man too," Sims said. After the camp, Sims spent time with Brandon Jordan. He also received feedback from Jordan on his performance. “I talked to Coach Jordan most of the visit. I talked to him a lot. It was a great camp with him. He definitely taught me well,” Sims said. “He told me to specialize on my hips more, which is a big thing that he does there with the pass rush. It was good learning from him.” Michigan State left a strong impression for the 2024 four-star recruit who hopes to make another trip to East Lansing. “It was definitely a great experience. It was really great there,” Sims said. “I definitely look forward to coming back and spending more time with Coach Jordan and getting another feel for the Michigan State atmosphere.”