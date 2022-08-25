West Bloomfield High School has once again loaded up on talent on the verge of the 2022 season, with Michigan State keeping tabs with a pair of 2024 prospects.

Jamir Benjamin, a 5-foot-10, 165-pound cornerback, and Kari Jackson, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker, are a pair of West Bloomfield juniors on Michigan State’s radar.

Jackson, a four-star recruit, is ranked No. 140 in the nation and is listed No. 6 in the country at the inside linebackers position by Rivals.com.

Benjamin, a high three-star recruit, is ranked the No. 7 player in the state for 2024 by Rivals.com, and No. 39 at the cornerback position.

Benjamin, Jackson and other West Bloomfield recruits were available at the team’s media day event last week to discuss the 2022 season, which begins tonight with the Lakers playing Sterling Heights Stevenson at Wayne State in the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic.

Jackson has some familiar ties with Michigan State. He camped in East Lansing over the summer. Also last season, Jackson transferred to IMG Academy in Florida for his sophomore season where he played alongside current Michigan State 2023 commit, Jordan Hall.

“I think Michigan State is definitely turning a new leaf in their program,” Jackson said. “Jordan was one of my best friends at IMG and I think that he’s going to do great things there. I’m definitely going to be watching and keeping in contact with the coaches.”

Benjamin has been on campus upwards of 10 times and has a strong relationship with current Michigan State freshman and former West Bloomfield four-star standout Dillon Tatum.

“I talk to Dillon about once a week,” Benjamin said. “I’m really happy for him and I think he’ll do great at Michigan State.”

Jackson and Benjamin have scholarship offers from Michigan State.

Benjamin also has offers from Boston College, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, Purdue, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Duke, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Louisville, Maryland and others.

Jackson has offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Mississippi, Penn State, Tennessee and West Virginia.

West Bloomfield also has two 2023 commitments in offensive lineman Amir Herring (Michigan), wide receiver Semaj Morgan (Michigan) and 2024 Notre Dame commitment Brandon Davis-Swain.

Davis-Swain, 6-3, 246, is ranked the No. 3 strongside defensive end in the country by Rivals.com. The high four-star recruit is ranked the No. 29 player in the country.

Davis-Swain committed to Michigan State on April 23, but says he is open to other schools. He told SpartanMag.com that he has not shut down his recruitment and will look to build relationships with other coaches when contact is permitted on Sept. 1.

Jackson, Benjamin and Davis-Swain are key in-state junior prospects to keep an eye on in the next two seasons with cornerback Bryce Rowe (5-11, 160) and M.J. Johnson.

West Bloomfield went 10-2 last season with both losses coming to State Finalist Rochester Adams. West Bloomfield won a District Championship before bowing out in the Regional Final to Adams, ending their chance for back-to-back state titles.

They open the season tomorrow night Thursday August 25th at Wayne State in the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic against Sterling Heights Stevenson.