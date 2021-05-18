Michigan State is only two-and-a-half weeks away from the first of four elite camps for football prospects, and players are starting to make plans to attend.

The camps will be especially important for players in the 2023 and ’24 classes as they jockey for scholarship offers and extra interest from the Michigan State coaching staff.

Johnathan Slack, an offensive lineman from Detroit Martin Luther King High School, is one top in-state prospects from the class of 2023 who is planning to camp at Michigan State. He says he hasn’t nailed down a camp date at Michigan State, but East Lansing is expected to be one of the stops on his summer circuit.