SpartanMag - Radar '22: Spartans in contact with 2022 DB Ambrose Wilson

East Lansing 2022 DB Ambrose Wilson doesn't have an offer from Michigan State yet although that may change as Wilson has started having conversations with Michigan State cornerbacks coach, Harlon Barnett.

Wilson right now has no stars, or rankings but he does currently have four Division 1 offers, from Columbia, Penn, Air Force, and most recently Iowa State.

"Right now I've mostly been talking to the Ivy league schools, but Michigan State started reaching out to me last week and I'm excited to see where that goes," Wilson said.

Wilson who attends East Lansing High School is obviously very close to the campus of Michigan State which bodes well for him.

"Obviously there's no place like home and East Lansing is home to me," says Wilson. "If I was offered it would mean a ton to me."

Right now the talks have just started between the two, but Wilson is definitely a name to keep an eye on in the 2022 class given the local connections between the two.

Wilson's teammate Ethan Boyd is an early-enrollee from East Lansing High School in the 2021 class.

Stay tuned to TheSpartanMag for updates on the latest in recruiting.

