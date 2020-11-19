SpartanMag - Radar '22: Spartans in close contact with in-state OG

When Mel Tucker was hired at Michigan State he set out a few things he wanted to accomplish as the Spartans head man and one of those things was to take the state especially Detroit in recruiting.

Cass Tech 2022 OG Jackson Pruitt has offers from Indiana, Kentucky, Colorado, and Pittsburgh among others but doesn't have an offer from Michigan State at the moment but that might change in the very near future.

"I talk to all the schools that have offered me plus Michigan State, Michigan, Florida State, Penn State, Purdue and Missouri," Pruitt tells TheSpartanMag.

On his relationship with Michigan State, Pruitt says he talks to offensive line coach Kap often.

"I talk with coach Kap usually about once a week," says Pruitt. "We usually text a little bit and I send him my updated film."

The lack of being able to take visits has hurt Pruitt a little bit but he says he's learning to adapt to the change.

"It's pretty annoying I can't go on visits but the coaches are getting pretty creative and made me familiar with a lot of campuses."

Pruitt also stated he's taken notice of how the Spartans have played and adapted in their first season under coach Tucker.

"For not having much time to get ready before the season I would say they look pretty good," says Pruitt. "Coach Tucker is turning them back around again and they will be a threat in the coming years just like the old Michigan State which I fell in love with when I was younger."

The season for Pruitt is currently on pause in the midst of another shutdown that forced the MHSAA to delay the state tournament as Cass Tech was set to play Belleville in a Regional Championship this week.

"I had a great season this year and I proved I belong to be a top player in the state but also know I can always improve," says Pruitt. "I hope we can finish our season in a couple weeks and can win a state championship."

Pruitt doesn't have a timeline on a decision and is hoping to get some more offers while enjoying the process.

"I don't want to rush anything I want to just enjoy it and see what offers I can get, I'm just taking note of everything at this time."

Michigan State has current players such as Kalon Gervin, and Sebastian Brown that come from Cass Tech on their roster.

Pruitt is a 6-foot-5, 285 pound, 3 star prospect with a 5.6 Rivals rating.