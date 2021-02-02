Monday marked the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Class of ’22 recruits with Feb. 1 serving as the first day that college coaches were allowed by NCAA rules to call players in the junior class.

In previous weeks, players could speak with coaches over the phone, but only if players initiated the contact.

On Monday, Birmingham Groves two-way, four-star standout Jaden Mangham fielded phone calls with his usual effervescent smile and upbeat personality. Meanwhile, his father, Jesse Mangham, kept track of which colleges took the time to call on day one. Michigan State was among them.

“I tell my son all the time, they can’t call everybody and coaches are going to say they’re busy but you are going to find out really, really who loves you,” Mr. Mangham said. “The ones that reach out to you on the very first day are the ones that dictate where you are on their board.”

Mr. Mangham knows that other schools will call in the following days, and he said they will be received with gratitude and respect. But Michigan State, Michigan, West Virginia, Nebraska and Washington State scored points in the Mangham household by calling on day one.

Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins has been setting a strong pace for the Spartans in the chase for Mangham.

“He reached out to me, which I felt was a great honor and I feel thankful,” said Jaden Mangham. “We reach out to each other every single week, sometimes twice. We always reach out and just build up our relationship together.

“Today we were just talking about how life was going and everything, and how the coaches can finally reach out to the kids. Other than that, we just caught up and talked about life and school, really.

“I definitely look forward to those calls with him. It’s great knowing that a college coach, especially a coach like Coach Hawkins, wants to reach out to you and he just wants you to be there with him and he can help me. It just feels great.”

Rivals.com ranks Mangham No. 8 in Michigan and No. 27 nationally in the athlete category.

Michigan State is recruiting him primarily as a wide receiver, with the possibility of moving to defense if that turns out to be the best avenue for the player and the team.