TEMPE, Ariz. - A four pack of quotes from Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards following Arizona State’s 16-13 victory over Michigan State, Saturday:

1. On holding Michigan State to 13 points:

“It’s a credit to our defense hammering away. We gave up one big pass. We did a great job in the red zone with an interception.

“They get that touchdown down there, now it’s really a different football game.

“It was one of those games when we moved it, they made big defensive plays as well. A couple of big plays here and there defensively kept the score down. We were fortunate enough to get the ball back and the offense did a fabulous job in the last five minutes.”

2. On ASU’s offense breaking through against Michigan State late:

“On offense, we have good enough players that will make plays eventually. No. 1 (N’Keal Harry) is going to make a play; you can cover him for awhile but he’s going to make a play. He made one.

“This was an old time pro football game. This wasn’t a college game. College games are usually in the 40s or 50s. This was a rock ‘em, sock ‘em game. It was comfortable for me.

“I thought we kept our poise at the end.

“We hit a couple of fades on them. They’ve got a good defense. Those corners played fairly well. They really did a nice job for the most part defending some things. We had one and the guy (Josh Butler) made a great strip on him over there on the boundary.

“It was a defensive game. That’s what it was. Most fans don’t like watching that. I kind of like it. It’s in my comfort zone. I was like, ‘Okay, it’s going to be that way. Just have to wait until the fourth quarter and hopefully if we have the ball at the end we’ll have a chance to win and it worked out that way.’”

3. On being patient when things didn’t go well early:

“Early in the game, our plan offensively was to try run ‘em, try to run them and wear them down, with screens and things. They did a great job of defending and we couldn’t get anything going. We had to change our plan in the second half.

4. On fatigue becoming a factor for Michigan State:

“We felt going into the middle of the third quarter fatigue was a little bit of a factor. I sensed it at halftime when they took a knee and then called time out. They wanted to (stop) the game because they were tired. I told our team that. I said, ‘That’s why they took a knee.’ They didn’t want to go in. They wanted to wait another :40 seconds. Smart job by the coach, give them a little bit more time.”

“They had a lot of penalties in the second half. Sometimes penalties are due to fatigue. It’s a common factor in football. You’re tired, you grab, you hold.

“And it’s tough. The second half, these guys are playing at 11:30 at night (2:30 a.m., Eastern time). We needed to use that to our advantage. I told those guys in the locker room (at halftime), I said, ‘Guys, it’s 12:30 (for them) right now. They have to go play a second half of football.’ That’s hard for people to do. Those are the kind of things that kind of helped us as well.

“When things didn’t go well, we didn’t panic I said our stamina and our resolve will wear them down and we have to bet on that, and I thought for the most part, it did.”