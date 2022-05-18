Quick Opinion: Reasonable expectations for Jaden Akins in '22-'23

East Lansing, Mich. - We all saw the flashes from Jaden Akins last year. He had some impressive scoring nights. He showed elite upside on defense and he has that jet athleticism that Michigan State has had on some of the better teams during the Izzo era.

Akins averaged 3.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in just under 15 minutes per night. He shot 38 percent from three. He shot 40 percent overall. He shot 60 percent at the free-throw line.

Akins had a solid freshman season. His defense in my opinion was the highlight, but he also made some big shots kind of like Matt McQuaid did as a freshman on a team where he was a strong contributor off the bench.

You'd like Akins to be a guy that makes a big jump between freshman and sophomore year. He's a guy that should benefit from another year in the weight room, and he is definitely a guy that is going to play a lot more minutes given Christie leaving and Gabe Brown's graduation. He is also someone that has the athletic ability to play 30 minutes plus per game without diminishig returns.

Is it reasonable to assume that Akins becomes a double-digit scorer for MSU next season? I think it is. He is working hard to gain consistency with his jumper, and he'll need it because teams will defend him differently than they did a year ago when they left him open on occasion. I also think its more than reasonable to think that Akins can double his rebounding output from a year ago. There is no reason why he shouldn't given his athleticism.

In term's of growth, I'd like to see him tighten up his handle a little bit and get to the point where he can create a pull-up jumper for himself. I'd also like to see him get to the point where he can drive baseline in transition if he has a path to the basket.

