For some better perspective into what to expect from the Terrapins this weekend, Spartans Illustrated spoke with Scott Greene , publisher of TerrapinSportsReport , which covers Maryland for the Rivals network.

1. What is Maryland's biggest strength and biggest weakness thus far this season? Is there any specific reasoning behind the slow starts and strong finishes in your opinion?

Scott: Maryland's biggest strength so far this season has probably been the passing game. Tagovailoa currently ranks 14th in passing yards per game, 18th in total passing yards and 29th in yards per attempt. And he's done all of that with quite a few drops from his receivers and a fairly balanced attack. Junior tight end Corey Dyches has probably been the biggest revelation in the passing game, as he currently leads the Terps with a team-high 16 catches for 195 yards and a score. He's not the biggest tight end, but the former high school basketball star is long, has good hands and can jump over most defenders.

With the passing game likely being the Terps' biggest strength to date, it might come as a surprise to hear that the offensive line has probably been the team's biggest weakness. Head coach Mike Locksley brought in several O-linemen from the transfer portal in hopes that they could come in and win starting roles after a pair of O-linemen were taken in the NFL Draft. But that hasn't necessarily played out as hoped.

Frostburg (Division II) transfer Gottlieb Ayedze was on NFL radars even playing on a lower level and was expected to be plugged into the starting right tackle spot. But an injury during fall camp sidelined him for the first two weeks of the season and he didn't see his first action until last Friday night versus Virginia. That said, he's likely to start Saturday in East Lansing with walk-on Conor Fagan returning to backup duty after starting the first two weeks. The center spot was also one of the Terps' biggest position battles in fall camp, with returning lineman Aric Harris battling Elon transfer Mike Purcell. Both have started this season and seen significant snaps in all three games, but Harris looks to be grabbing a solid hold on the job heading into league play. It is a rather inexperienced unit that hasn't had a lot of time playing together and they will likely have their hands full with Michigan State's defensive line.

As for the slow starts, it is hard to say why they have come out looking rather flat the last two weeks. A pick six from Tagovailoa to basically start off the Charlotte game certainly didn't help in that one. This group simply needs to come out more focused to start the game and that starts with the coaches and team leaders to get everyone mentally prepared. As for the strong finishes, it has been as simple as the more talented team wearing down an inferior opponent as the game goes on. Which is exactly what the Terps were expected to do going into both games.

2. What is one thing that has surprised you (either in a good or bad way) about the Terrapins thus far? What has gone to plan thus far and what hasn't?

Scott: I don't know that this is truly a big surprise to anyone who follows the program closely, but the Terps seem to have found a big-time kick returner in true freshman Braeden Wisloski. Last week versus Virginia, he returned three kicks for 129 yards and a score. This included a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown which got the Terps, and the crowd, back into it after trailing by 14 points early in the first quarter.

Wisloski had long kickoff and punt returns for scores as a senior in high school and was a state champion in the 100 meters, meaning he's got speed to burn. It will be interesting to see if teams start kicking away from him moving forward because he's about as dangerous in the open field as anyone. I'll also use this space to give place kicker Jack Howes an honorable mention. He had the difficult task of replacing current New England Patriots kicker Chad Ryland and so far has been pretty good. He's a perfect 14-for-14 on extra point attempts and is 3-of-5 on field goal attempts with a 45-yard make.

I think everything has gone mostly to plan so far this season, outside of the two horrific starts. Tagovailoa has been solid, if not spectacular. Returning 1,000-yard rusher Roman Hemby has had a 100-plus-yard game, the portal transfers have looked good and the defense has been solid.

3. Obviously quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is going to be a tough challenge for the Spartans. What does he do so well, and what would you like to see him improve upon as his redshirt senior campaign progresses?

Scott: Tagovailoa is at his best when he's making quick reads and throws and he is also very good at eluding pressure and improvising outside the pocket. You will often see him feel immediate pressure, roll or scramble out of the pocket and find an open receiver.

Where Tagovailoa seems to get in trouble is when he is flushed out of the pocket and tries to hang on to the ball too long waiting for a receiver to break off a route and get open. He is also prone to occasionally taking a long sack by trying to outrun a pass rusher where he would be better served by just quickly throwing the ball away and avoiding long down and distances. These are two things the staff has really worked on with him and will hopefully improve as the season goes on.