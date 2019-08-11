EAST LANSING - Offensive line coach Jim Bollman is entering his second tour of duty at that post at Michigan State since 1995. He’s taking over a unit that struggled through injuries and nine different starting lineups last year, but packs an abundance of experience.

SpartanMag’s Jim Comparoni sat down for a long list of questions with Bollman, mostly about player development. SpartanMag’s Ricardo Cooney contributed two questions as well.

Jim Comparoni: You’re coaching offensive line for the first time since 2012. Are you excited about it?

Jim Bollman: “It’s a lot of fun. The guys are good guys. The guys have been well-coached. The guys are attentive. They want to learn and get better. They are a good bunch to coach.”

JC: You were tight ends coach here at Michigan State for the past six years, along with being co-offensive coordinator. Did you miss being the o-line coach?

JB: “Oh, I don’t know. I tried not to think about that very often. I had coached tight ends before. Just trying to be a company man and do the best I can for the whole crew and I will continue to do that, but the role has just changed a little bit.”

JC: When Mark Dantonio came to you about the idea of becoming the o-line coach, how did that process go? Did he come to you, or did you make it known that you would want to do it?

JB: “That was an overall thing that there were going to be some changes on the offensive staff. Everybody has changed on the offensive staff, not just me, and everybody has changed to a position they have coached previously.

“I don’t know if it ever got to that big a deal. It was part of the overall picture. He has been with me plenty of times before when I’ve coached the offensive line, at Youngstown, and here and Ohio State.”

JC: Last year, Michigan State played nine different offensive units due to injury. When you reviewed last year’s film, what were some of the things that needed to be addressed when you got back into the meeting room with the players?

JB: “We’re not dwelling in the past. Those guys have been well-coached in the past and what hapeend in the past happened in the past. You can’t do anything about that. What we can do is keep learning from it and build on it and get better and try to get as many guys available to contribute as we can. I haven’t spent one minute talking about what happened last year.

“There’s a lot of guys that have played a lot of ball early in their careers, some because they are good players and some out of necessity because of injury. Hopefully that experience that they gained will reap some rewards now. They are getting to that age in their third or fourth year that they ought to start hitting that point of being guys that we want to work with for sure.

“We have some guys who have some experience who maybe normally wouldn’t have gotten it and hopefully that benefits us in the end.

“You have to have the five best guys that work the best together, not necessarily the five best players. They have to play the best as a unit. I think it’s beneficial for us to play more than five guys but guys have to be capable of getting it done for us to have them contribute like that. It’s really hard to have 10 guys.”

JC: Many of them have added weight in the off-season.

JB: “It’s something that we asked them to do. They are getting older, they are getting more mature. That happens naturally but we wanted to try to get a little bigger too. I think most of those guys have a good picture and are trying to do a good job.”

JC: I can imagine the reason you wanted more size is to get more movement in the run game?

JB: “Well the biggest reason a guy needs weight on the o-line is you have to be big enough to sit there and have some balance in pass protection. An offensive lineman, to exaggerate, might be able to bench 800 pounds but if you only weigh 250, a guy is going to pick you up and throw you all over the place.

“Everybody’s weight varies a little bit and usually as you keep gaining strength often you gain more weight and then you get to a point where you are carrying excess baggage and you have to back off.”

JC: Have you seen weight gains as a positive?

JB: “Oh yeah, yeah yeah. I think most of those guys are doing well. A couple of guys need to cut a couple fo things and a couple of guys need to keep gaining but they are all headed in the right direction, I think.”

JC: Can you mention anyone in particular that has really taken a step forward with the added weight?

JB: “Oh I don’t know if anyone is markedly in that category but I think a couple of guys who have added weight have kept their athleticism.

“Camp affects some guys differently. Some guys could have trouble keeping that weight. I’m always after some of them to keep eating and after some of them to go ahead and lose some.”

JC: Senior Cole Chewins has slowly, consistently added weight since he arrived, now he’s over 300 pounds. How does he look at that weight?

JB: “He has done a good job of improving his strength. He is one of those guys who has done a really good job improving his weight. When he’s an Academic All-American twice, needless to say he knows his football stuff. He knows how to react. He’s doing good.”

JC: Michigan State has rotated offensive linemen at different positions and tried to play a rotation of seven or eight players, or more, under Mark Staten and Mark Dantonio. Will you continue to attempt to do that?

JB: “I would like to do like we have been doing and play more than five guys if we can. You have to have guys that can do that, if we can.

“That started years ago when I was at the University of Virginia, Coach (George) Welsh used to make me play the entire - the entire! - second string offensive line in the third series, every game. And I was scared to death every week because there’s no way I had 10 guys good enough to play but he made me play them.

“But you get the hang of that and when you can do that more you end up really never getting wiped out and you get guys in games that are not just mop-up situations and it becaome a beneficial thing if you make yourself do it. And then in the second half of the year he would make me play a third tackle and a third guard and make me put them in the game in the fourth series.

“Every year you would have some guys who had a couple hundred snaps in some good situations. And when you play more guys, it helps your practice and it helps your meetings. When those guys are in there in practice and meetings, they know they have to learn how to do this because they know they are going to be in a game and held accountable. It’s a different pressure, a different perspective.

“I’m going to play more than five guys. I’d like to think we can get seven or eight guys like we’ve had in the past when we’ve had some really good years that can jump in there and compete and make things competent.”

JC: Has there been any player in practice that has made you stand back and say, ‘Wow, I didn’t expect that out of him.’

JB: “I’m not going to go there. Whether there is or isn’t, I’m not going to go there. We have to be there as a group and we will stick that way as a group.”

JC: A.J. Arcuri played left tackle in the spring game and I thought he looked serviceable, for a guy who has barely played in the past.

JB: “Yeah, he will be able to contribute this year. He is a guy that is going to be a factor in there. He could play guard too.”

JC: Left or right side?

JB: “Either or. Those guys have worked on both sides but he has probably worked more at left.”

JC: What do you like about him?

JB: “He came in as a defensive player in high school and has done a good job with his hands. He has that part naturally from playing defensive line. Through the years he had some problems with lower body injuries early and he has done a really good job staying diligent and overcoming that stuff. He has really good movemetn. He is one of those guys who has gotten bigger.”

JC: Mark Dantonio said Cole Chewins is a guy who will be held out a little bit during camp and ‘nurtured’ a little bit. If Cole is sitting out, who is playing left tackle?

JB: “Arcuri will get some, and Mustafa Khaleefa, and Devontae Dobbs is jumping in there as a freshman - not up there with the first two guys but he is getting in there and showing himself and doing a good job.”

JC: What are your early impressions of Dobbs, a four-star recruit?

JB: “Really good athlete. Really good athlete. Exceptional athlete for his age and for his position. Really good.”

JC: Is Dobbs an offensive tackle?

JB: “I think he is a tackle. He could certainly be a guard but he is a really good athlete so I would just as soon leave him at tackle right now.”

JC: Nick Samac is a member of that freshman class who enrolled early. What is the latest on him?

JB: “He had a very good spring as true freshman. He is looking good. He is working at center now. He played tackle all spring.

“It’s hard to play as a freshman. It’s real hard, knowledge-wise. It doesn’t matter how good you are, you have to be able to do be able to do some things within the scheme, which is hard to learn. It’s not like we throw you the ball and say run with the ball. The closer you are to the football the harder it is to play early because of lack of reaction time. If you are a wide receiver and you run your route a little bit too deep you might be able to adjust back to the ball or something like that but if you are on offensive lineman you take a little bit short of a step or you are a little bit late on something, there is no reaction time. It’s over before it starts. So it’s hard, but it’s been done.”

JC: Luke Campbell has 17 career starts, and has started at left tackle, left guard and right guard. But he vanished from the playing group last November. How would you characterize him at this time?

JB: “He is certainly on the road to getting his way back and contributing. One of the neat thngs about Luke is he has a lot of background playing a lot of positions. He can help at tackle without a lot of problems, and guard, and either side. That’s always a big benefit to you in the long run when you have guys that are knowledgeable about what’s happening.”

JC: He seemed on track toward becoming a star early in his career. Is he back on track?

JB: “He’s doing that. He is being very diligent, trying to learn things that we are doing, learn things technique-wise. He’s doing things.”

JC: What does junior center Matt Allen need to do to get to the next echelon as a player?

JB: “When you talk about not just offensive line but the offense in general, it’s consistency. If I were to use one word about all of our guys I would say try to be more and more consistent. They have all shown in the past that they can make a play here and there but you have to try to do it every single play. Can you actually do it every single play? No, but you have to get closer and closer to being able to do that.

“Matt has had a lot of experience and there is nothing like being in there at that spot and gaining that experience. He and Blake Bueter are able to make calls and make adjustment and do some things on protections so everybody knows what’s going on and all those blocking calls. There’s nothing like having done that before and they’ve both done that and that’s a good thing.”

JC: Kevin Jarvis started as a true freshman and was honorable mention All-Big Ten. Last year he was banged up, missed some games, came back and played through it. Is he back on an upswing?

JB: “He’s another one of those guys who has played a couple of years and has a lot of snaps already and now it’s his third year and he needs to really start putting that experience and those things together to help himself.”

Ricardo Cooney: Some of the players have mentioned that there have been some changes in terms of training and techniques?

JB: “Coach Mannie does a great job with all of the training stuff.

“Maybe a little bit different foot movement on some pass pro things. And maybe a thing or two different with their hands.”

RC: That’s why I mentioned it. The linemen have said you have pushed the idea of being more handsy.

JB: “Well, that’s something that I’ve been doing for a long while. I can remember distinctly changing my coaching style that way in 1993 as a result of our defensive line coach at the University of Virginia at the time and he had the defensive linemen really attacking us very well. That’s the first time I had to coach against somebody really attacking and using their hands really well. I had to do some adjusting. That got me going through some things and kept me evolving more and more through the years with the techniques that we use. That has been a big thing for me. Some parts of it are new to these guys but I’ve been doing it for a long time.”

JC: Jordan Reid has started 14 games in two seasons and was the only offensive lineman to start all 13 games last year at one position. Is he in the same boat as the others …

JB: “Just be more consistent. He showed that he is really an exceptional athlete for the position. He showed flashes for two years and just getting more consistent is what he needs to do and he has done a good job getting a little bit bigger.

JC: Matt Carrick was on the second string last year and played a little bit against Northwestern. Is he knocking on the door to get into the regular playing group?

JB: “Exactly. He’s a big strong guy. He has to keep improving his pass protection and he’s doing that. His high school background, he didn’t do any pass pro at all. Through the years he has learned how to do that and is getting better and better at it.”

JC: What about other reserves that are working to get into the fold?

JB: “Other guys like Jacob Isaia is doing well playing guard, some center. Dimitry Douglas is working some back-up center too and doing good. We’ve got some numbers, working at it. There’s 21 guys.

“James Ohonba has been working at guard. He was out all last year with an injury and didn’t start doing anything at all until the last week of spring. So he’s like brand new in there. He’s a big-sized guy, big guy. He’s not ready to jump in there right now. He’s learning, he’ll learn. He is a big powerful guy, a big dude. He has done a good job of losing weight whereas other guys have done a good job gaining weight.

“And Damon Kaylor is just getting started. Big guy, really good athlete for how big he is.”