Michigan State received some bad news, and maybe surprising news, on the recruiting front Friday afternoon when four-star quarterback Chubba Purdy of Gilbert, Ariz. committed to Louisville over Michigan State, Kansas State and Arizona State, among others.

Michigan State was in strong position to land New Jersey QB Michael Alaimo last week after Alaimo’s official visit to Michigan State. Purdy had visited Michigan State just hours prior to Alaimo’s visit.

Michigan State didn’t push for a commitment from Alaimo and instead put its chips in the pot for Purdy. With Michigan State cooling on Alaimo, Alaimo quickly scheduled a visit to Purdue, and committed to the Boilermakers on Wednesday.

Michigan State was hoping for a commitment from Purdy on Friday, which would have given Michigan State nine commitments for the 2020 recruiting cycle and four in the past week.

Instead, Michigan State will hit the reset button on its quarterback recruiting campaign in the days and weeks ahead. In the meantime, Michigan State will focus on playing host to a major recruiting weekend, starting this evening. Eleven recruits are expected to make official visits this weekend, including seven of the Top 50 players in Ohio according to Rivals.com rankings.

As for quarterback recruiting, this puts Michigan State in a similar position to last year, when Dwan Mathis of Oak Park, Mich., reneged on his verbal commitment to Michigan State and pledged to Ohio State, before finally signing with Georgia. After Mathis de-committed from Michigan State, the Spartans scoured the landscape, took the fall season to do extended evaluations, and eventually signed Payton Thorne of Naperville, Ill., who originally committed to Western Michigan.

MSU’s interest in Thorne last year didn’t come to light until after Thorne’s senior season. This year, Michigan State has shown strong interest in few other quarterbacks, other than Alaimo and Purdy - although C.J. Stroud of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., received an offer from MSU during the spring. MSU has been highly selective with scholarship offers to quarterbacks in recent years, and Stroud's film was enough to impress the Spartans during spring evaluations. MSU offered Stroud on May 20, the day before offering Purdy.

The 6-foot-4, 192-pound Stroud is ranked the No. 41 player in California. He has offers from Baylor, Boston College, California, Colorado, Kansas State, Oregon State, Washington State, Utah and others. Stroud took an official visit to Kansas State in May, and the Wildcats seemed to vault to the top of Stroud’s wish list, but that was before the Purdy derby. Kansas State went strongly after Purdy but now is hitting the reset button as well.

As for other positions, the Spartans are playing host to strong talent at linebacker, defensive end and safety this weekend.

SpartanMag’s Corey Robinson previews the weekend HERE.

Robinson and Jim Comparoni discuss the latest in Michigan State recruiting during last night’s Recruiting Rap Podcast.