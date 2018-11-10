SpartanMag.com

EAST LANSING — Drue Chrisman’s first punt of the day was an embarrassment, a 4-yarder at the end of Ohio State’s first possession.

“I don’t know where it ranks in Ohio State’s worst punts in history, but it was definitely my worst punt,” Chrisman said. “I was just like, ‘Man, I’ve got to ball after this one.’”

Chrisman made up for that early blooper, keeping Michigan State pinned back with a sensational second half of punting. His punting tipped the scales on a defensive struggle, helping eighth-ranked Ohio State pulled away for a 26-6 victory over the 24th-ranked Spartans on Saturday, largely because of what Chrisman did to Michigan State’s field position.

In a tight defensive struggle, Chrisman’s punts forced Michigan State (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten, No. 18 CFP) to start its first five drives after halftime from its own 5, 6, 3, 1 and 2-yard line. On the fourth of those possessions, the Spartans took an intentional safety instead of punting out of their own end zone. That decision gave Ohio State a 9-6 lead but wasn’t enough to flip the field position.

The ensuing free kick went out of bounds, giving the Buckeyes the ball at the 50, and then Chrisman pinned Michigan State back again. Ohio State (9-1, 6-1, No. 10) capitalized on that punt when a shotgun snap by Michigan State hit the man in motion, creating a loose ball. Dre’Mont Jones recovered the fumble for the Buckeyes in the end zone, giving Ohio State a 16-6 advantage.

“We just kept playing the field-position game,” Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer said. “We always talk about the offense’s job in a game like this — get two first downs, get the ball to midfield and let’s get the ball down inside the 10-yard line.”

Both offenses found the going tough. Michigan State was 2 for 16 on third down. The Spartans used both Brian Lewerke and Rocky Lombardi at quarterback but never reached the end zone.

“It’s not easy to call plays off the goal line,” Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said.

Chrisman’s day began with his 4-yard punt, but Michigan State couldn’t take advantage.

“I almost benched him, but I didn’t have anybody else to go with,” Meyer said.

Ohio State opened the scoring late in the second quarter on a 1-yard flip sweep pass from Dwayne Haskins to Parris Campbell. It was 7-3 at halftime.

The Spartans had a third-quarter, trick-play touchdown called back for a penalty due to an illegal man downfield, caused because o-linemen released for a screen to the right on a trans-continental pass drawn up for QB Rocky Lombardi to receive down the right sideline. Lombardi was covered, so flanker Cody White chose to improvise and throw to tight end Matt Sokol for an apparent TD. But the flag brought it back. They settled for a field goal on that drive to make it 7-6, but that was as close as they got.

Michigan State has dealt with significant injury problems at the punter position this year. Michigan State used its fifth punter of the season in going with true freshman walk-on Will Przystup in his college debut. His inexperience was a factor in Dantonio’s decision to take the safety. But MSU’s ensuing free kick, designed to provide some breathing room and possibly flip field position, was kicked out of bounds, giving Ohio State first-and-10 at the 50. OSU went three-and-out but immediately punted Michigan State back to its 2-yard line. Then came the mishap snap and fumble, which turned the game in Ohio State’s favor for good.

Lombardi accepted blame for the fumble.

“I sent the (wide receiver in) motion a little early,” Lombardi said. “We just didn’t connect on it. I’ve got to fix it.”