Punch and Counterpunch: Michigan State showed why it is built for March
Michigan State is advancing to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019, and for the 15th time in the illustrious career of head coach Tom Izzo, which ties him with Kentucky’s John Calipari for the most Sweet 16 appearances amongst all active coaches.
The Spartans defeated Marquette by a final score of 69-60 in the Round of 32 game in Columbus on Sunday, and will play Kansas State in New York City on Thursday.
The game between Michigan State and Marquette got off to an eventful start as Michigan State won the tipoff to begin the game, but Marquette guard Stevie Mitchell immediately stole the ball away from MSU point guard A.J. Hoggard and took it to the rim for a layup.
The Spartans immediately responded with 11 consecutive points – including five by Hoggard – to take an 11-2 lead. MSU grew its early lead to as many as 13 points at 18-5 with 12:24 remaining in the first half.
While it was early, and Marquette would eventually mount a comeback to regain the lead later on in the second half, that opening stretch was important for Michigan State’s win, according to Marquette head coach Shaka Smart. Of course, the end of the contest, where MSU iced it, ultimately won the game for the Spartans – and we’ll get there – but MSU’s start and finish is what stuck out to Smart.
“Congratulations to Coach Izzo and his team,” Smart said. “I thought they played with great aggressiveness, particularly early in the game and at the very end of the game. And those two stretches were the difference in the outcome of the game … I think Michigan State's aggressiveness, their physicality affected us. It was a lot of plays we'd love to have back.”
Michigan State had a 12-point lead, 27-15, with 6:08 remaining in the first half following an alley-oop play from forward Malik Hall to center Carson Cooper.
The Golden Eagles fought back, however. Marquette ended the first half on a 13-6 run and cut the Spartans’ lead to six points at halftime, 33-28.
Marquette then opened the second half on an 8-0 run – including two 3-pointers – taking the lead at 36-33. Hoggard broke the Golden Eagles’ scoring streak with an and-one play to tie the game up at 36, and then guard Tyler Kolek answered with yet another 3-pointer for Marquette.
The teams then continued to trade buckets for the next several minutes. Michigan State took a 44-42 lead with 8:52 remaining in the game and never relinquished it. MSU extended the lead to seven points at 52-45 with 6:33 remaining.
