East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State would like to think that its defense is beginning to turn the corner toward respectability. The full-season stat sheet looks terrible due to atrocious performances against Washington, Minnesota and Ohio State, among others. But those games weren’t played with Xavier Henderson and Jacob Slade on the field, and without Jacoby Windmon at Mike linebacker. Michigan State has played only one game with that complement of players, and on that day, the Spartans staged an encouraging 60 minutes of defense against Wisconsin. This Saturday, the Spartan defense will get a better idea of where they stack up against one of the nation’s best when they play at Michigan. The Wolverines have a terrific running attack, a mobile quarterback and a passing attack that has potential to hit its stride against a Spartan pass defense which has been terrible since the pre-Covid era. But Michigan State turned in 30 minutes of good defense at Maryland four weeks ago. After Ohio State inflicted its lessons up on Michigan State three weeks ago, the Spartans overcame a shaky start against Wisconsin and played good, respectable defense against the Badgers. Michigan State held Wisconsin to 258 yards of total offense and 21 points in regulation, as the Spartans notched a 34-28 double-overtime victory. Michigan State contained Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen to 4.2 yards per carry (123 yards rushing) with freshman Dillon Tatum getting the first extended playing time of his career, and sometimes playing like a freshman. Against Wisconsin, Michigan State was without hard-hitting, 215-pound safety Kendell Brooks. If Michigan State has Henderson and Brooks playing safety together on Saturday, that too will be a new pairing for the Spartan defense, and a potentially good one. Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz passed for 131 yards with an interception against Michigan State a week after throwing for 299 yards against Northwestern. Last week, Mertz threw for 203 yards in a victory over Purdue. Wisconsin rushed for 178 yards against Purdue and 193 against Northwestern. Wisconsin has had its struggles, but the Badger offense has been respectable in two of its last three games. The exception was Wisconsin’s loss to Michigan State, against a defense that shows signs of becoming rejuvenated. “I think we are now getting to the point where we are working to defend offense as opposed to learning defense,” said Michigan State defensive backs coach Harlon Barnett. “That’s where we are getting because we have some guys back, and they understand it better, so that makes a difference.” The main difference-maker is Henderson at safety. He missed five games with a lower body injury sustained on opening night. “Walking off the practice field just now, one of the linebackers said to me, ‘Man, I have to get with (one of the other safeties), because he ain’t like X,’” Barnett said. “He said, ‘Man, he will tell you everything before the ball is even snapped. He is seeing everything. I love playing with him.'" Barnett wasn't surprised by those comments. “That’s what X does," Barnett said. "Film Study. He is an extremely smart young man, can pre-snap call things out, and he really tries to help others. That makes him a very very valuable weapon.” Solid chance the unnamed linebacker who loves playing with X is Windmon. Windmon hadn’t been on the field as a linebacker with Henderson this season prior to the Wisconsin game.

THE BRULÉ 4-3

Against the Badgers, Michigan State started senior transfer Aaron Brulé for the first time at nickel linebacker. At 6-2, 242, Brulé gives Michigan State a traditional-looking 4-3 defensive front. Brulé replaced smaller nickel backs who have started for Michigan State this year including Angelo Grose (5-10, 180), Justin White (5-8, 180) and Chester Kimbrough (6-0, 185). Michigan State coaches and players have downplayed the move from a 4-2-5 to a 4-3. In actuality, the system remains close to the same with Brulé at nickel. Michigan State is just playing with a linebacker body at nickel rather than a defensive back body. Michigan State made the move due to Wisconsin’s propensity to play with two backs and/or multiple tight ends. Wisconsin plays an old school, heavy-personnel type of offense, so Michigan State answered with an old school type of defense. “You have to be able to match personnel,” said Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker. “When they have bigger people out there, you have to be able to put bigger people out there.” Michigan can go with heavy, two- and three-tight end formations like Wisconsin. Unlike Wisconsin, Michigan can go with three quality wide receivers and a capable, consistent QB in J.J. McCarthy. Michigan will stress Michigan State by changing personnel groups and going from 3-WR personnel to two-TE personnel. Michigan can attack you either way - with speed and efficient passing, or with hard-nosed ground game traffic. When Michigan goes with two WRs and two TEs, that doesn’t necessarily mean the Wolverines are going to tighten it up with a closed formation and pound the run. Even with two tight ends on the field, Michigan will split them out wide and create a four wide, two-by-two formation. So if you go with heavy defensive personnel, Michigan might meet it with a spread, one-back formation with two tight ends on the field. The good news for Michigan State is those Michigan tight ends aren’t tremendous downfield threats. Luke Schoonmaker (6-6, 250) is one of McCarthy’s favorite targets. He is second on the team with 23 catches as McCarthy often seems to read from short to long, regularly settling for the short choice first, and it’s often the sure-handed Schoonmaker. Schoonmaker does a good job with sharp, quick footwork on his short out cuts. He is a chain-mover, a possession target, but he’s not a guy that is going to threaten the seam deep. Brulé has shown good, smooth quickness with his zone drops in pass defense. It will be interesting to see how he matches up with Michigan tight ends.

3-WR SETS COULD CHASE MSU OUT OF THE 4-3