Priority 1: Can Michigan State contain Michigan's running attack?
East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State would like to think that its defense is beginning to turn the corner toward respectability.
The full-season stat sheet looks terrible due to atrocious performances against Washington, Minnesota and Ohio State, among others.
But those games weren’t played with Xavier Henderson and Jacob Slade on the field, and without Jacoby Windmon at Mike linebacker.
Michigan State has played only one game with that complement of players, and on that day, the Spartans staged an encouraging 60 minutes of defense against Wisconsin.
This Saturday, the Spartan defense will get a better idea of where they stack up against one of the nation’s best when they play at Michigan. The Wolverines have a terrific running attack, a mobile quarterback and a passing attack that has potential to hit its stride against a Spartan pass defense which has been terrible since the pre-Covid era.
But Michigan State turned in 30 minutes of good defense at Maryland four weeks ago. After Ohio State inflicted its lessons up on Michigan State three weeks ago, the Spartans overcame a shaky start against Wisconsin and played good, respectable defense against the Badgers.
Michigan State held Wisconsin to 258 yards of total offense and 21 points in regulation, as the Spartans notched a 34-28 double-overtime victory.
Michigan State contained Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen to 4.2 yards per carry (123 yards rushing) with freshman Dillon Tatum getting the first extended playing time of his career, and sometimes playing like a freshman.
Against Wisconsin, Michigan State was without hard-hitting, 215-pound safety Kendell Brooks. If Michigan State has Henderson and Brooks playing safety together on Saturday, that too will be a new pairing for the Spartan defense, and a potentially good one.
Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz passed for 131 yards with an interception against Michigan State a week after throwing for 299 yards against Northwestern. Last week, Mertz threw for 203 yards in a victory over Purdue.
Wisconsin rushed for 178 yards against Purdue and 193 against Northwestern.
Wisconsin has had its struggles, but the Badger offense has been respectable in two of its last three games. The exception was Wisconsin’s loss to Michigan State, against a defense that shows signs of becoming rejuvenated.
“I think we are now getting to the point where we are working to defend offense as opposed to learning defense,” said Michigan State defensive backs coach Harlon Barnett. “That’s where we are getting because we have some guys back, and they understand it better, so that makes a difference.”
The main difference-maker is Henderson at safety. He missed five games with a lower body injury sustained on opening night.
“Walking off the practice field just now, one of the linebackers said to me, ‘Man, I have to get with (one of the other safeties), because he ain’t like X,’” Barnett said. “He said, ‘Man, he will tell you everything before the ball is even snapped. He is seeing everything. I love playing with him.'"
Barnett wasn't surprised by those comments.
“That’s what X does," Barnett said. "Film Study. He is an extremely smart young man, can pre-snap call things out, and he really tries to help others. That makes him a very very valuable weapon.”
Solid chance the unnamed linebacker who loves playing with X is Windmon. Windmon hadn’t been on the field as a linebacker with Henderson this season prior to the Wisconsin game.
THE BRULÉ 4-3
Against the Badgers, Michigan State started senior transfer Aaron Brulé for the first time at nickel linebacker. At 6-2, 242, Brulé gives Michigan State a traditional-looking 4-3 defensive front. Brulé replaced smaller nickel backs who have started for Michigan State this year including Angelo Grose (5-10, 180), Justin White (5-8, 180) and Chester Kimbrough (6-0, 185).
Michigan State coaches and players have downplayed the move from a 4-2-5 to a 4-3.
In actuality, the system remains close to the same with Brulé at nickel. Michigan State is just playing with a linebacker body at nickel rather than a defensive back body.
Michigan State made the move due to Wisconsin’s propensity to play with two backs and/or multiple tight ends. Wisconsin plays an old school, heavy-personnel type of offense, so Michigan State answered with an old school type of defense.
“You have to be able to match personnel,” said Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker. “When they have bigger people out there, you have to be able to put bigger people out there.”
Michigan can go with heavy, two- and three-tight end formations like Wisconsin.
Unlike Wisconsin, Michigan can go with three quality wide receivers and a capable, consistent QB in J.J. McCarthy.
Michigan will stress Michigan State by changing personnel groups and going from 3-WR personnel to two-TE personnel. Michigan can attack you either way - with speed and efficient passing, or with hard-nosed ground game traffic.
When Michigan goes with two WRs and two TEs, that doesn’t necessarily mean the Wolverines are going to tighten it up with a closed formation and pound the run. Even with two tight ends on the field, Michigan will split them out wide and create a four wide, two-by-two formation. So if you go with heavy defensive personnel, Michigan might meet it with a spread, one-back formation with two tight ends on the field.
The good news for Michigan State is those Michigan tight ends aren’t tremendous downfield threats. Luke Schoonmaker (6-6, 250) is one of McCarthy’s favorite targets. He is second on the team with 23 catches as McCarthy often seems to read from short to long, regularly settling for the short choice first, and it’s often the sure-handed Schoonmaker.
Schoonmaker does a good job with sharp, quick footwork on his short out cuts. He is a chain-mover, a possession target, but he’s not a guy that is going to threaten the seam deep.
Brulé has shown good, smooth quickness with his zone drops in pass defense. It will be interesting to see how he matches up with Michigan tight ends.
3-WR SETS COULD CHASE MSU OUT OF THE 4-3
It will also be interesting to see how much Michigan uses its three-WR, one-TE personnel group.
Michigan will likely start the game that way, to see if Michigan State matches it with Brulé and the 4-3 from the Wisconsin game, or go with Grose at nickel and the 4-2-5. The latter is probably more likely.
Michigan is multiple with its personnel groups and formations, but with Henderson back, Windmon looking good at MLB and the possibilty of Brooks being back, Michigan State has a growing number of face cards on defense.
Grose has had trouble making deep-ball decisions as a safety. He might be less prone to err at nickel, where his sturdiness is good against the run and he's potentially solid in short-area pass defense.
If Grose is on the field, and Michigan catches Michigan State in man-to-man, the Wolverines will probably try to attack Grose like they did last year. But last year Grose was at safety. This weekend, he's more likely to be at nickel, and playing only half the snaps.
Against Wisconsin, Michigan State used Grose and Tatum a few times in robber coverages. Tatum dropped an interception and Grose had a big pass break-up as middle-of-the-field lurker rather than a deep patrolman.
It's all part of Michigan State finding ways to plug the talents they have into productive roles, without asking the world from any of them (except for maybe Henderson. They need a lot from him and Windmon at MLB).
MSU’s defense, as bad as it’s been statistically this year, still has some unknown variables to it, with Slade, Henderson, Windmon and Brulé never having played with one another in this capacity. They’re all seniors, and they are physically capable and experienced enough to catch on.
Now, how will it all fit together against a Michigan rushing attack which piled up 419 yards on the ground against Penn State?
Penn State had been a good statistical rush defense against featherweight rush offenses prior to the Michigan game. But that was fool's gold.
Penn State allowed 165 yards rushing last week against a Minnesota team which had no passing component with Tanner Morgan sidelined.
Penn State’s gap integrity was terrible against Michigan, which shouldn’t be a surprise considering Manny Diaz’s defense at Miami last year suffered gap assignment errors against the Spartans and throughout the season.
Michigan made Penn State pay with impressive quickness with its blocking schemes and explosive ball carriers in Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards.
Michigan State will be stronger and much deeper at defensive tackle than any team Michigan has played this year. However, Michigan State will be suspect at defensive end and cornerback in going against Michigan’s edge-blocking mobility and physicality.
Due to injuries to Jeff Pietrowski, Khris Bogle and Avery Dunn, Michigan State has tried to get bigger and sturdier at defensive end in recent weeks with slimmed-down defensive tackle Dashaun Mallory (6-2, 280, Sr.) moonlighting at d-end. Mallory won’t give you much in the pass rush department, but he has been strong at the point of attack and hasn’t been slow in pursuit.
Michigan State would love to be big, fast and smart against Michigan, but it's hard to have all three with the current Spartan roster. The Spartans will try to get by with being big, occasionally fast and smarter than at any time all season.
“They (Michigan) formation you,” Tucker said. “They are going to shift and motion and make sure you are sound and can fit the runs and make sure you are in position.”
Penn State failed those run fit tests time after time.
Sifting through the pulling linemen and tight ends to move with your gap assignment is a tough mental test for Michigan’s opponents as well as a physical test.
The bye week gave Michigan State three extra days of practice last week to get situated for Michigan. That will help.
Meanwhile, Michigan State will need to be firm against center/guard double team blocks when Michigan runs inside zone. Michigan's standout transfer center, Olu Oluwatimi (6-3, 307) has had an excellent season, but struggled at times against Indiana’s 315-pound nose tackle in the first half.
Last year, in a 37-33 victory over Michigan, the Spartans held NFL-bound RB Hassan Haskins to 4.2 yards per carry (59 yards on 14 attempts), and held Corum to 3.4 yards per carry (45 yards on 13 attempts).
Michigan had some measures of success on the ground, but not enough to protect and build upon a 30-14 lead. Michigan State's ability to contain the run was a foot in the door for the comeback.
Michigan State isn’t going to stop Michigan’s ground attack on Saturday. But containing Corum and Edwards similar to last year’s totals isn’t out of the question.
“We have to do a really good job with our motion adjustments and adjusting to formations and making sure we have good leverage to formations, and making sure everybody knows what gap they have initially,” Tucker said. “We have to gang tackle and form an arrow on the ball carrier with population and good leverage and tackling.”
Two games ago, Indiana held Michigan’s running backs to 139 yards on 32 carries. Fifty-one of those yards came on one burst by Corum on the opening drive. Indiana had four defenders around Corum on that play, but one linebacker over-pursued and the rest whiffed. Corum’s excellent vision and cutting ability got him out of that mess and into the open for a long run to the 1-yard line. Michigan State needs to avoid those type of home run bursts, and get the guy on the ground with gang tackling whenever possible.
Take that 50-yarder out of the equation, and Michigan’s running backs were held to 89 yards on 31 carries against the Hoosiers (2.8 per carry).
Penn State tried to emulate some of Indiana’s successes in run defense, but didn’t have the gap discipline and on-the-fly knowhow to deliver. Meanwhile, Michigan adjusted some of its ball-carrying tracks and Corum cut more of those plays inside for long gainers against Penn State.
Michigan State has the capacity to be better in run defense than Indiana, and much better than the feeble display Penn State put forth. At this late stage in the season, Michigan State is still under construction, coming off its best defensive outing of the year and a bye week.
“The mindset every week is to stop the run,” Barnett said. “That’s not a secret. Every defense has to stop the run first.
“We have some things we continue to talk about and build upon like we have been talking about since camp started. So you just put emphasis on it even more because how well they (the Wolverines) run the football.”
But that’s only half of the problem, with Michigan boasting an efficient pass offense. McCarthy leads the nation in completion percentage. He hasn’t been accurate with the deep ball this season, something that could change on Saturday. And Michigan hasn’t been aggressive in pushing the aerial game downfield.
But if Michigan is hunting a blowout, and wants to attack MSU’s biggest defensive weakness, which is through the air, then the Wolverines might have to stray away from their preferred mode of operation - the running attack.