Michigan State will host Indiana for the last home game of the Spartan's 2022 season on Saturday, in what is expected to be a chilly late November atmosphere. Michigan State will host a group of prospects ranging from the 2023 to 2026 class over the weekend. SpartanMag.com is under the impression that all visits will be unofficial.



2023 visitors

Michigan State will host four-star linebacker commitment, Jordan Hall once again for an unofficial visit over the weekend. Despite being quite vocal, along with his mother Cyreeta, on social media, Hall has taken two visits to Florida this fall, admitting the Gators are still trying to flip the Spartan commit. SpartanMag.com currently feels Hall is locked in with the Spartans but another visit goes a long way in securing that, with a little over a month until early signing day.

A new, but familiar name to most Michigan State recruiting enthusiast, Morgan Pearson will make his way to East Lansing by way of Oklahoma this weekend. Pearson was just recently offered by Michigan State on November 10. The 6-foot-1 receiver/linebacker is a part of the C4 Sports Performance group, trained by Sean Cooper. C4 is home to Michigan State commitment Bai Jobe along with two four-star defensive line targets in the 2024 class, David Stone and Xadavien Sims. Pearson entered his senior season with offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Minnesota, and more. Michigan State and Colorado have offered this month. He has been offered by different programs, some to play WR and some to play LB. With a strong visit to East Lansing, SpartanMag.com expects Pearson to return on an official visit, and possibly a commitment to the Spartans.

Jaylen Johnson, a 5-foot-10, 195-pound running back out of Baxley (GA) Appling County, will make his first visit to Michigan State over the weekend. Johnson already has a return trip scheduled with the Spartans for December 2nd. He has visited Georgia and Georgia Tech for unofficial visits, along with an official visit to Georgia Southern so far this fall. Florida State is also involved.



Cincinnati (OH) Winton Woods running-back, Trey Cornist will take his first trip to East Lansing over the weekend. Cornist decommitted from Georgia Tech in late October before receiving offers from MSU, Kentucky, Louisville, Kansas State and more. He officially visited Kentucky last weekend. He has also been linked to Ohio State following a decommittment of 2023 running back Mark Fletcher. Michigan State will look to secure an official visit as they position their running-back board down the stretch.

Michigan State will host another athlete type, in 5-foot-10, Douglasville (GA) Alexander ATH Eric Singleton over the weekend for an unofficial visit. Singleton has been committed to Western Kentucky since August 29. At the time he held offers from Kansas State, Georgia State, Troy, and others. Once his senior film caught the eyes of college coaches, Singleton picked up new offers from Minnesota, Coastal Carolina, Michigan State, and West Virginia. Michigan State likes the speedy athlete at wide receiver.

2024 recruits expected

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Spartan wide receiver commit, Nick Marsh has been a frequent in East Lansing attending nearly every home game this season. Michigan State has two commitments in the 2024 class in Marsh and three-star Florida CB Jamari Howard, who both seemed to be locked in with the Spartans.

Michigan State will be getting a return visit from Xadavien Sims, a four-star defensive lineman ranked the No.172 overall recruit in the country by Rivals.com. Sims visited Michigan State back in June, where he participated in one of the Spartan summer camps. He will return this weekend with his mother. As previously discussed with the C4 group, Sims has been strongly linked to Michigan State, along with Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas A&M. SpartanMag.com hears Michigan State has an early lead in this recruitment with a chance to take that a step farther over the weekend.

Unoffered 2024

A prospect who SpartanMag.com believes could could leave this weekend with an offer is 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive tackle Marques Easley. The large OT out of Kankakee (IL) holds offers form Cincinnati, Kansas, Nebraska, Minnesota, and others and will be making his first trip to East Lansing.

2025 visitor

Kaden Strayhorn, son of former Spartan and play-by-play announcer Jason Strayhorn, has spent his Sophomore year at IMG Academy in Bradenton (FL), but clearly has strong ties in East Lansing, where he will return over the weekend. Kaden, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound lineman, is already ranked in the Rivals top100 in the 2025 class, along with holding offers from Michigan State, Alabama, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee, and more.