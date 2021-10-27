Previewing MSU's Big Recruiting Weekend

The showdown between No. 8-ranked Michigan State and No. 6 Michigan will take center stage this college football weekend and recruits will be flocking to East Lansing in impressive numbers. Michigan State is expected to play host to at least 10 four-star recruits spanning the 2022 and '23 recruiting classes, including two Spartan commitments. Eight recruits ranked in the national Rivals250 from the '22 and '23 classes are planning to attend. That is the highest number of Rivals250 recruits to attend a game at Michigan State in the internet era. It's possible that two or three more Rivals250 recruits could be added to the list. Michigan State's 7-0 start and rising national profile has helped the Spartans attract highly-touted visitors from far reaches of the country, including Texas and the state of Washington. “Obviously, we are going after some very good players and we are willing to compete for those players, wherever they may be,” said Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker. “We recruit nationally. We fight like heck in our state and outside of our state and recruits are taking notice of what we’re doing and our culture and the product that we display on the field and our consistency in our performance and our personal relationships with them and their influencers, whether it’s family or their coaches. Tucker said he and his staff have not changed their recruiting approach in light of Michigan State's success this season. “Our profile being raised or lowered doesn’t really have any bearing on how we go about our business on a day-to-day basis,” Tucker said. “We recruit every day. It’s not a one-man show here, obviously. We have a great staff, great support staff, recruiting staff, operations. We recruit every single day. “Obviously, we are getting a lot of looks from a lot of good players from all over the country. That’s a good thing, but for me it doesn’t change my approach. It doesn’t change our approach. We are just working to get better at what we’re doing in our process, keep cementing our culture. We are workers and doers and we do everything with intent and process. There are no accidents. So we continue to work the process.” A rundown of prospects planning to embark on East Lansing this weekend:

2022 UNOFFICIAL VISITORS

Harold Perkins, 4 ⭐️Linebacker

2022 OFFICIAL VISITORS

Kiyaunta Goodwin, 4⭐️ Offensive Tackle

The 6-foot-8, 305-pound tackle out of Charlestown (Ind.) has been a long time target for offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic and the Michigan State staff. Despite being committed to Kentucky since April, Goodwin has remained in contact with Michigan State and will take his second trip to campus this weekend. His first trip to East Lansing was an unofficial during the summer. Michigan State will be Goodwin's third official visit this fall. The five-star is expected to visit Kentucky and took in Alabama's victory over Tennessee just last week. "The game was amazing," Goodwin told Andrew Bone of the BamaInsider. "I've been to a lot of stadiums and been to some big games, but I don't think I've ever been in an atmosphere like that before. It was amazing. "Coach Saban told me how I am one of the best overall players in the country and talked about how I would fit in with the program." Michigan State will get its at-bat with Goodwin and his family this weekend. Ohio State is also pushing to get the Indiana native on campus. Sources tell SpartanMag.com that Michigan State has been rising high in Goodwin's head and heart in recent weeks. Alabama is a force in recruiting, however, and made up significant ground. Kentucky is going to have a challenge in trying to keep him committed.

Zion Young, 3⭐️ Defensive End

Michigan State is in the market for a defensive end and Zion Young is on the radar. Young is a 6-foot-6, 225-pound defensive end out of Westlake (GA) High. Young committed to West Virginia in late June over the likes of Missouri, Illinois, Western Kentucky, and more. After evaluating Young's recent senior film, defensive line coach Ron Burton and Michigan State offered Young earlier this month. Former Spartan defensive back and Westlake High School graduate Tre Person is the current defensive coordinator for Westlake.

2023 VISITORS

Caleb Presley, 4⭐️ Cornerback

Caleb Presley is rated the No. 74 overall prospect and the No. 9 cornerback in the 2023 class by Rivals.com. In addition to MSU, Presley holds offers from Alabama, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, and more. Presley has visited Utah, Oregon, and Washington this fall and will now be taking his first trip to East Lansing.

"I have been talking to Coach (Travares) Tillman mainly," Presley said. "I just have had great communication with the coaches (and) a lot of the staff lately. They show a bunch of love. I have also been waiting on this rivalry matchup." SpartanMag also spoke with Caleb's father, Clarence Presley, who will be joining Caleb on the trip. "My son and I have been impressed with the culture of the program. The development of this team and the level in which they are competing is impressive," Mr. Presley said. "We are really hoping to experience the culture of MSU and hopefully witness a great relational experience." Presley has a ton of suitors but Michigan State will have the opportunity to impress the pair on Saturday and Sunday afternoon before they fly home to Seattle.

Jalen Thompson, 4⭐️ Defensive End

Michigan State has been in on Jalen Thompson out of Detroit (MI) Cass Tech for more than a year, and received a boost in the recruitment when Michigan State hired former Cass Tech head coach Thomas Wilcher this past offseason. The hiring of Wilcher has given Michigan State a head start when it comes to hosting Thompson on campus. This will be his fourth trip to East Lansing since June. "I have always known MSU to be a great program, and it has only gotten better since Coach Tucker took over," Thompson told SpartanMag.com over the summer. "They told me Michigan State is really interested in me and I am one of the top players in my class for them. We have a great bond with each other." Thompson has also visited Michigan and Cincinnati this fall.

Joshua Mickens, 4⭐️ Defensive End

Joshua Mickens will be making his second trip to Michigan State this fall. Mickens previously visited for MSU's win over Nebraska. "The last visit went very well, I stayed the night," Mickens said. "I actually loved the game, really. I loved the culture and the love they showed me. I was able to be with Coach Tuck a little bit. I spent a large majority of my time there with Coach Burton and I love 'em seriously." He has also visited Iowa, Ohio State, and Purdue this fall. Holding offers from Iowa, Michigan, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Mickens is a four-star and the No. 2 prospect in Indiana by Rivals.com.

Cole Dellinger, 4⭐️Offensive Line

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Clarkston lineman was offered by Michigan State in May of 2020. Dellinger has remained a top target since that offer was extended. He will be making his fourth trip to Michigan State since June and will take in his second gameday at Spartan Stadium. Dellinger has also visited Michigan and LSU. Cole's older brother Garrett Dellinger is a freshman lineman at LSU. "Coach Tucker has made sure I am aware of the great network of people in place at MSU that would be there to make sure I will be successful after I graduate," Dellinger said. "I am very excited to get back on campus again to watch a game."

Kedrick Reescano, 4⭐️ Running Back

Michigan State running backs coach William Peagler was at New Caney (TX) High to watch Reescano live and in-person over the MSU bye week. Reescano could not speak with Peagler himself due to NCAA rules but New Caney's recruiting coordinator, Blake Reeve, spoke with Peagler. "Coach Peagler came by to the high school and spent about an hour with our head coach and I," Reeve said. "It was great to finally meet him and he seemed like a real genuine guy. Then he made the extra effort to drive an hour to our game and stay the whole game. He really showed Kedrick how important he is to Michigan State and how much they want him. "Kedrick and his dad are flying out Saturday morning at 5:55 am to get there just in time. They are excited! Should be a great atmosphere." Kedrick's father, Cedric Reesecano, will be accompanying him on his visit. Mr. Reesecano speaks to Peagler once a week. "I’m the type of person that’s real big on vibes and energy and that’s what I go off of," Mr. Reesecano said via text. "Coach Peagler is very genuine! He told us what his expectations of Kedrick were instead of trying to sell the facilities like most colleges do. That really impressed me as a parent! Those are the type of things that look for in a coach/college! "Me personally, I want to see my son in that type of hostile environment and I’m curious to see his reaction. To be honest he doesn’t show a lot of excitement. I raised him to be even-keeled. So as a father I’m looking forward to seeing the excitement on his face. Also I would like to meet the coaches if possible. Kedrick is very excited and so am I." Reescano holds five offers from Michigan State, Houston, Oklahoma State, Tulsa and SMU. He has taken one gameday visit this fall to Houston.

Amir Herring, 4⭐️ Offensive Line

6-foot-3, 281-pound West Bloomfield (MI) offensive lineman Amir Herring was offered by Michigan State back in August of 2020, and now holds offers from Penn State, Ole Miss, Michigan, and more. Herring has had a busy fall, visiting Ole Miss, Michigan, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Georgia Tech. This will be the first trip to Michigan State this fall for Herring. "Me and Coach Kap have a great relationship and also me and Coach James have a great relationship too." Herring said, "I’m hoping to see a great game and the atmosphere and the environment, but I can’t wait to also talk to some of the recruits. "I just think Michigan State is a great school and has a program overall and I like the trend that they are going on as a program."

Kai Black, 3 ⭐️ Tight End

The 6-foot-4, 205- pound Iowa tight end, Kai Black, will be making his first ever trip to East Lansing for the game. Black has visited Iowa, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Notre Dame, and Missouri for gameday trips this fall. "Coach Gilmore is a great guy I can tell already, I am looking forward to meeting him," Black said. "MSU is a great school. They’re doing great things on the football field, and I can tell by some of the things I’ve heard from their coaches and staff that they’re building something special there.”

Allen Mitchell, 3⭐️ Running Back

Allen Mitchell will be making his second trip to Michigan State, his first coming over the summer. Mitchell has visited Kentucky twice this fall. Rated the No. 5 APB in the country by Rivals.com, Mitchell holds offers from Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, Kansas State, and more.

Johnathan Slack, 3⭐️ Offensive Line

Detroit Martin Luther King (MI) OL Johnathan Slack will be returning to campus for another visit, his third of the season and sixth since the beginning of summer. Michigan State is the only school he has visited this fall.

Cole Cabana, 3⭐️ Running Back

Cole Cabana is a speedy running back out of Dexter (MI) who earned a Michigan State offer earlier this fall after bursting into the scene and putting up huge numbers as a junior. Teammate of 2023 Michigan State tight end commit Brennan Parachek, Cabana has visited Michigan State two other times this fall. The first trip being for Youngstown State, and the second being a midweek visit during Michigan State’s bye week during which the pair spent lots of one-on-one time with coaches. “Michigan State has been running the ball great this year in an offense that I as well as Coach Peagler think fits my play style, so I’m definitely excited to stay in touch with them,” Cabana said. “I was a Sparty fan growing up so to be able to have an opportunity to go there if that’s the decision I make, it’s surreal.” Cabana has also visited Notre Dame and Northwestern this fall. He hopes to take trips to Cincinnati and Wisconsin as well.

Dylan Senda, 3⭐️ Offensive Line

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Dearborn (MI) Divine Child High offensive lineman Dylan Senda visited Michigan State multiple times over the summer and again for the home opener against Youngstown State. Senda has also visited Northwestern (in attendance for Michigan State's victory on opening night), Michigan, Penn State, and Notre Dame this fall for games. "Michigan State is an amazing place! It is a school that I am very interested in! Really excited about this opportunity," Senda said.

Ryan Carretta, 3⭐️ Offensive Line

2023 Columbus (OH) offensive lineman Ryan Carretta visited Michigan State over the summer and returned for Michigan State's OT win against Nebraska. Carretta has also visited Cincinnati, Tennessee, and West Virginia this fall. "I loved that gameday atmosphere last time I was there," Carretta said. "I am excited to get back up there this weekend."



UNOFFERED 2023 VISITORS

2024 VISITORS

2022 COMMITMENT VISITORS

2023 COMMITMENT VISITOR