Michigan State will host one of the most star-studded visitor lists in program history for the Spring Game on Saturday, April 16th. The list includes over 10 four-star recruits including a Texas five-star, along with two other top-30 prospects in the 2023 class.

“We’re going to have a very busy weekend,” said Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker. “Recruiting is going to be huge, huge part of it. I think folks will be impressed with the caliber of players we are having in this weekend. Some of the top players in the country are going to be here.”